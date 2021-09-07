Tickets for North Platte Community Playhouse production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ on Sept. 20

Tickets for the North Platte Community Playhouse’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof” will go on sale Sept. 20.

The show will run Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-3, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

For adults, tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door, and for students, tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

Tickets may be bought at the playhouse box office or online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com. The box office will close 15 minutes prior to performances.