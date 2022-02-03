 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets on sale starting Monday for North Platte Community Playhouse Production of 'Sound of Music'
Tickets for the North Platte Community Playhouse’s production of “The Sound of Music” will go on sale starting at noon Monday at the North Platte Community Playhouse and online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com, according to a press release.

Tickets for adults are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Student tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. The Playhouse recommends purchasing tickets in advance to alleviate long lines at the door. The box office will close 15 minutes before performance time to allow for everyone to be seated before the curtain rises.

Performances will be Feb. 11-13, and Feb. 18-20, with Friday and Saturday evening performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

The production is being directed by Marta Holscher Nelson with Sue McKain as music director.

For more information, call the North Platte Community Playhouse, 308-532-8559, from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

