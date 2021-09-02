Watch now: Quartet of artist sisters display works at North Platte's Prairie Arts Center

“I’ve thought about this a lot and I would say it was more about the freedom we were given to explore outside,” Bend said. “We were six kids and we would be sent down to the basement, where we would do chalk on the floor and the basement would become different environments.”

The siblings also played outside at their home in Colorado Springs.

“We would dig up stuff and go play in the hayloft,” Bend said. “We spent time outside climbing trees and pretending they were pipe organs.”

She said their parents never told them not to do things.

“We were told, go and do it,” Bend said. “If you want to build a fort out of junk, build a fort out of junk.”

Bend calls herself the “Zipper Lady” because her works come from creative use of various types of zippers.

Seykora said they were always learning and their mom often told them to help their father.

“I remember one of the things my mom used to say when I would say, can I go to so-and-so’s house,” Seykora said. “She would say, have you helped your father, and I would say, well, he doesn’t need any help.”

Their mother didn’t buy that statement.