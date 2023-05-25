Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In your lifetime, you've seen a lot of new inventions.

The internet, cell phones, PCs, driverless cars, electric cars, texting, emails, medical advances and space exploration. It's inevitable. Change is gonna happen and so — as in the new memoir, "The Book of Charlie," by David von Drehle — you might as well roll with it for the rest of your life.

Fifteen years ago, when the "hassles of urban parenting" in Washington, D.C., got to be too much, David von Drehle and his wife uprooted their family and set down new roots in Kansas City, Missouri, where "skies are bigger than the egos."

The family wasn't yet unpacked when von Drehle met his neighbor, Charlie White, who was shirtless and muscular, "garden hose in one hand ... soapy sponge in the other." That day, 102-year-old Charlie was washing his girlfriend's car.

And so it began. Every chance he got, von Drehle wandered across the street to hang out with Charlie because von Drehle is a journalist and Charlie was a storyteller.

He was born in the summer of 1905, back when America had a frontier and Missouri was its gateway. As a youngster, Charlie enjoyed the "new game" of basketball. He saw the emergence of radio and automobiles. Like most kids a century ago, he played outdoors unsupervised, which made him self-reliant, an attitude that was underscored when eight-year-old Charlie's father died in an accident.

Because he was suddenly a fatherless boy, his mother sent Charlie to boys' camp, where he may (or may not) have been molested. World War I started shortly after he returned home, but he was too young to fight; instead, Charlie and two friends drove to California, where he stayed with a schoolmate who later became a famous Hollywood star. Charlie jumped trains to get home to Missouri, he later became a doctor, married thrice, raised a blended family, and watched as penicillin, organ transplants, MRIs, and vaccines became common. Everything he claimed "checked out," von Drehle said, even as "time ... was catching up with Charlie White."

Imagine if you could lock Forrest Gump, Tom Sawyer and McGuyver in a room for awhile. That's what you get with "The Book of Charlie."

In the beginning, your first inclination may be to dismiss Charlie's stories as a bunch of tall tales, but don't be too hasty. Author David von Drehle promises repeatedly that he fact-checked so, knowing that your leg isn't being pulled, you can relax and enjoy.

That's easy to do. Reading about Charlie's life is like taking a personal trip through American history with a guide who was carefree and open to whatever adventure came his way. Pulling those stories together with perspective and story glue, von Drehle then lends a sense of wonder at the advances of the last century, and a chance for some introspection of your own.

This is a pleasant book, and it's a perfect multi-generational book club pick. For anyone who loves biographies and history together, "The Book of Charlie" is a book to see.