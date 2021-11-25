'American Comics' outlines a storied history of the funny pages

A towel worked pretty well.

If Mom got mad about you stealing one of her bath towels, then a folded sheet was good, or even an old shower curtain. Superheroes never worried about the fabric of their capes, and you didn’t, either. As long as kid-you could leap and climb and fight crime, you were happy. Even better: having “American Comics: A History” by Jeremy Dauber in your hands today.

Though, in a way, the history of American comics started with Egyptian hieroglyphics, you can also easily state that political cartoons were really this nation’s first cartoons. By 1827, comics without words, or the “picture-story,” was recognized as something valid that even semi-literate colonists could enjoy in books.

Early newspapers eventually found cartoons, or the other way around, but those first comics were meant for adults.

Still, turn-of-the-last-century children were savvy enough to understand the mischief of the “Katzenjammer Kids” and soon, comics were beloved by the whole family as they held up a mirror to what Americans were doing or dreaming about. That included conquering the Great Depression and the Fuhrer — by 1939, 14 new superheroes had appeared in the nation’s comic books.