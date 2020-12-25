Schlichenmeyer: A baker’s dozen of the best books 2020 has to offer

A wide, sweeping experiment in tolerance is at the heart of “Under the Rainbow” by Celia Laskey. Acceptance Across America, an LGBTQ organization, is about to see if they can change the hearts and minds of bigots in smalltown America by moving a handful of gay men and lesbians to Big Burr, Kansas.

This novel, told from the point of view of the town’s residents, is full of humor, love, secrets, haters, strife and everything else you want in a novel.

Non-fiction

“How to Astronaut: Everything You Need to Know Before Leaving Earth” by Terry Virts is fun and lighthearted, and will put you back in touch with your inner child, the one that really wanted to grow up to be an astronaut. It’s filled with inside information, fun facts, a bit of memoir, and it’s timely. Space Force, anyone?

Pet lovers absolutely should not miss “Good Boy” by Jennifer Finney Boylan, a memoir of life and family told in seven dogs that Boylan lived with and loved. What lands this book on the list is that Boylan will make you reminisce about all the good boys (and girls) you’ve loved and lost, too.