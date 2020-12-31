Schlichenmeyer: ‘Dear Child’ offers unique edge-of-seat thrills

The woman didn’t want them to think she was awake.

The two men beside the hospital bed were obviously policemen and she knew they were waiting to question her so she just listened, wanting to be sure she had the facts right before she stirred. Her ribs hurt, probably because of the beating. She had trouble thinking; probably from the accident. For sure, though, she could tell them three things:

She hit that man in the head with a snow globe, hard.

Those children weren’t hers.

And her name was not Lena.

Reading “Dear Child” is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle without the right box.

You know there’s a cabin there, and a little girl and blood. You know that something horrible happened, but there are holes and the full picture won’t appear until author Romy Hausmann hands you the right puzzle pieces to complete the scene.

Until then, every jigsaw piece looks dark and dank, which is appropriate for a boarded-up setting. You can turn the puzzle bits in a circle every-which-way in your fingers, but they must fit and nothing does. Are you looking at woods or a cavern? A child or a damaged woman? A father... or a monster?

Make sure the edge of your chair has extra padding because that’s where you’ll be perched while you’re reading. Prepare to have your eyebrows stuck up by your hairline for a few hours, because “Dear Child” is that kind of book. There’s no one else like you, and you will love it.