 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schlichenmeyer: ‘Dear Child’ offers unique edge-of-seat thrills
0 comments

Schlichenmeyer: ‘Dear Child’ offers unique edge-of-seat thrills

  • 0

There’s no one else like you in the world.

No one with the same tongue-print or identical ear shape. Nobody else has your memories, and every experience you’ve ever had is unique to you alone. You might favor one parent or other, you may have a twin or a doppelganger, but in the end, you are one-of-a-kind. You’re irreplaceable but, as in the new novel, “Dear Child” by Romy Hausmann, someone can sure try.

Hannah was sure that Sister Ruth wasn’t too smart.

Minutes after Hannah arrived at the ER with Mama, she was whisked from Mama’s side and into another room to wait, then this Sister Ruth walked in, acting like she didn’t understand words. Hannah had already patiently explained that Mama’s name was Lena; that there’d been a car accident; they’d left Hannah’s brother, Jonathan, home to clean the rug; and Hannah was concerned because bloodstains were hard to get out of a carpet.

For nearly 5,000 days, Matthias waited for his daughter, Lena, to come home.

He tried to keep hope alive, for his own sake and for that of his wife, Karin, but in his heart, Matthias knew Lena would never sleep under his roof again. She was probably dead, but yet, he didn’t know — so when a former friend, a policeman, called and said they’d found a woman with an identical facial scar and she might be Lena, that Matthias should wait before going to the hospital, well, that was impossible. Matthias and Karin went without question.

The woman didn’t want them to think she was awake.

The two men beside the hospital bed were obviously policemen and she knew they were waiting to question her so she just listened, wanting to be sure she had the facts right before she stirred. Her ribs hurt, probably because of the beating. She had trouble thinking; probably from the accident. For sure, though, she could tell them three things:

She hit that man in the head with a snow globe, hard.

Those children weren’t hers.

And her name was not Lena.

Reading “Dear Child” is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle without the right box.

You know there’s a cabin there, and a little girl and blood. You know that something horrible happened, but there are holes and the full picture won’t appear until author Romy Hausmann hands you the right puzzle pieces to complete the scene.

Until then, every jigsaw piece looks dark and dank, which is appropriate for a boarded-up setting. You can turn the puzzle bits in a circle every-which-way in your fingers, but they must fit and nothing does. Are you looking at woods or a cavern? A child or a damaged woman? A father... or a monster?

Make sure the edge of your chair has extra padding because that’s where you’ll be perched while you’re reading. Prepare to have your eyebrows stuck up by your hairline for a few hours, because “Dear Child” is that kind of book. There’s no one else like you, and you will love it.

More Information

“Dear Child” by Romy Hausmann

2020, Flatiron Books

$26.99

368 pages

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 2 2. “Deadly ...

Books

Critic picks 20 of the most eagerly awaited books of 2021

Whatever 2021 may bring — and oh, I have thoughts — it will definitely be filled with new books. Here's a roundup of 20 of the year's most eagerly awaited new titles, ranging from famous names to prestige-award winners to highly anticipated first-timers. There's surely something here for everyone. May it be a year of happy reading for us all. January "A Swim in the Pond in the Rain: In Which ...

15 things you might learn from the oral history of ‘Dazed and Confused’
Books

15 things you might learn from the oral history of ‘Dazed and Confused’

You don't expect to read the oral history of one of the great American hangout movies and find heartache. But a touch of longing lingers at the end of Melissa Maerz's new book "Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused." Maybe it's just proof that the pain of returning home always holds a little bittersweetness. Linklater first hoped his 1993 film ...

Books

At least 2020 was a great year for books

Americans are united on one thing: 2020 has been a terrible year. But there were some spots of sunshine in the past 12 dreary months, and one of them was this: It was a pretty terrific year for books. Despite huge disruptions in the publishing industry that ranged from supply chain gridlock to the abrupt cancellation of thousands of author book tours, many wonderful new books were published ...

Books

Five books that explain the world

Every time I set out to visit a country in the NATO alliance when I was Supreme Allied Commander, I’d try to read a book that could help me understand the history, culture and zeitgeist of the place. It could be a novel by a native writer, a history or a work of historical fiction. Can you really understand France without reading Camus and Sartre? To comprehend Russia, including the mindset of ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Get ready for these grocery trends predicted for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News