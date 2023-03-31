CURTIS — Community residents will mark the 65th anniversary of the Curtis Easter Pageant with this year’s Palm Sunday performance at 3 p.m. in the Medicine Valley High School gym.

The pageant debuted on April 4, 1958 — Good Friday that year — in the old gym at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

It switched in 1961 from a Passion Play format to its long-established presentation of 17 “living picture” scenes from Holy Week and Easter, with a choir singing in between.

Medicine Valley High has hosted the pageant since 1970.