Deadline approaching to send in Nebraska Beef Council passport

The Nebraska Beef Council is encouraging Nebraskans to visit restaurants on the Good Life Great Steaks Nebraska Beef Passport in the next few weeks as the campaign draws to a close, according to a press release. The deadline to submit stamped passports is Sept. 10.

Among the participating restaurants is The Cedar Room, at 505 N. Dewey St. in North Platte.

The Nebraska Beef Passport program was launched on May 1 of this year as a way to highlight the outstanding beef served at restaurants across the state.

Participants receive stamps for ordering beef items at each of the 41 locations listed on the passport map.

Stamped passports earn eligibility for prizes including grilling swag, beef bundles and a customized Cabela’s cooler.

“There are only a couple of weeks left to participate in the program but there is still enough time to earn stamps,” said Adam Wegner, director of marketing for the Nebraska Beef Council. “Even one stamp makes you eligible for prizes. We’ve had a tremendous response to this program so it will be great to see the stamped passports and where people have travelled to enjoy beef throughout the summer.”