Documentary on Ogallala Petrified Wood Gallery owners wins an award
Documentary on Ogallala Petrified Wood Gallery owners wins an award

Documentary on Ogallala Petrified Wood Gallery owners wins an award

Filmmaker Hank Bagwell shows off his “Best Documentary” statuette from October’s Wild West Film Festival in Folsom, California. He won for his 7-minute-long 2021 short “A Legacy in Stone,” featuring Ogallala’s Petrified Wood Gallery and founders Howard and Harvey Kenfield.

 Courtesy photo

Hank Bagwell’s “accidental” documentary on the twins behind Ogallala’s Petrified Wood Gallery is now an award winner.

The Florida moviemaker won the “Best Documentary” award at last October’s Wild West Film Festival for “A Legacy in Stone,” his 7-minute 2021 film featuring Howard and Harvey Kenfield of Ogallala.

How a broken-down motorhome led to Ogallala's Petrified Wood Gallery being featured in the Omaha Film Festival

The brothers, both in their 90s, began collecting petrified wood, polished rocks, fossils and Native American arrowheads after returning home from U.S. Army service in the 1950s.

Bagwell happened upon the Kenfields and their gallery in August 2018, while he waited for his motorhome to get fixed after it broke down in Ogallala. He shot the film’s footage right then, he said.

He told The Telegraph Wednesday that he has entered “A Legacy in Stone” in several U.S. festivals after it premiered at the Omaha Film Festival last March.

It has been named an “official selection” at Omaha’s festival and three others in addition to its Oct. 9 victory at the Wild West Film Festival in Folsom, California. It’s up for awards at two more, he said.

“Because of the subject matter and the Kenfields’ Native American collection and focus, it was a great fit for an amazing festival” like Folsom’s, Bagwell said in an email.

“They have John Wayne impersonators, cowboy storytellers and reenactments of historic events in the streets. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind festival (and) hard to even get accepted (into), much less win an award.”

During his festival rounds, “this little film has delighted audiences,” Bagwell said. “And it makes me so incredibly happy that I am able to share with viewers the beautiful story of Howard and Harvey.”

He said he plans to release “A Legacy in Stone” soon on YouTube. Those who are interested can visit his Lost Pirate Pictures channel there, subscribe and enable notifications to watch it there.

Admission is free to the Petrified Wood Gallery, located at 418 E. First St. in Ogallala. For information, call 308-284-9996 or visit petrifiedwoodgallery.com.

