Documentary on Ogallala Petrified Wood Gallery owners wins an award

Hank Bagwell’s “accidental” documentary on the twins behind Ogallala’s Petrified Wood Gallery is now an award winner.

The Florida moviemaker won the “Best Documentary” award at last October’s Wild West Film Festival for “A Legacy in Stone,” his 7-minute 2021 film featuring Howard and Harvey Kenfield of Ogallala.

The brothers, both in their 90s, began collecting petrified wood, polished rocks, fossils and Native American arrowheads after returning home from U.S. Army service in the 1950s.

Bagwell happened upon the Kenfields and their gallery in August 2018, while he waited for his motorhome to get fixed after it broke down in Ogallala. He shot the film’s footage right then, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He told The Telegraph Wednesday that he has entered “A Legacy in Stone” in several U.S. festivals after it premiered at the Omaha Film Festival last March.

It has been named an “official selection” at Omaha’s festival and three others in addition to its Oct. 9 victory at the Wild West Film Festival in Folsom, California. It’s up for awards at two more, he said.