In-person movies return Saturday

In-person movies at the Fox Theatre open on Saturday with “The Croods: A New Age.”

Three showings of the movie starring Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Catherine Keener are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased at the door.

COVID-19 protocols are in place, with masks required until patrons are seated. Every other row is closed for now, leaving 850 seats available.

The movie is about the prehistoric Crood family’s search for a safer habitat. The family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs.

Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans, a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the two neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another and survive together.