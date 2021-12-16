Arnold natives release original album

Three musicians from Arnold shared a dream, and on Friday, the group will release an all-original album on streaming platforms.

Phil Koubek, Ty Phillips and Mike Purcell finished recording 12 tracks for the album titled “I’m Your Rock Star.”

“My dream was always to do a full-length album of my own music,” Koubek said. “When I reached the age of 50, I already got the kids graduated and into college out on their own. If I was going to do this, I figured this was the time to do it.”

Koubek contacted his two friends and found a producer, and off they went.

“I wanted to do a professional album,” Koubek said. “If I’m going to actually do it the way all the pros do it, I wanted to get a producer and all that kind of stuff.”

The album was recorded at Fuse Recording Studio in Lincoln with producer Michael Beck of Phoenix, Arizona.

“We set up the first session and recorded six songs in February,” Koubek said. “Financially I had to save up some more money, then in September finished up the album, recorded the last six songs.”