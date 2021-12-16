Arnold natives release original album

Three musicians from Arnold shared a dream, and on Friday, the group will release an all-original album on streaming platforms.
Phil Koubek, Ty Phillips and Mike Purcell finished recording 12 tracks for the album titled “I’m Your Rock Star.”
“My dream was always to do a full-length album of my own music,” Koubek said. “When I reached the age of 50, I already got the kids graduated and into college out on their own. If I was going to do this, I figured this was the time to do it.”
Koubek contacted his two friends and found a producer, and off they went.
“I wanted to do a professional album,” Koubek said. “If I’m going to actually do it the way all the pros do it, I wanted to get a producer and all that kind of stuff.”
The album was recorded at Fuse Recording Studio in Lincoln with producer Michael Beck of Phoenix, Arizona.
“We set up the first session and recorded six songs in February,” Koubek said. “Financially I had to save up some more money, then in September finished up the album, recorded the last six songs.”
The three friends all grew up in Arnold. Beck told Koubek it is unusual to see musicians of their quality come out of a small town in rural Nebraska.
“He told me, ‘You have three guys from a small town of 600 people,’” Beck said, “‘and you’re all professional-ability players.’”
Koubek now lives in North Platte, Phillips in Kearney and Purcell in Omaha.
The title of the album came from something his wife, Jennifer, and kids would say.
“Every time I’d go out to play a gig, my wife and kids would say, ‘There goes dad, going to play rock star,’” Koubek said. “ I wrote the song ‘I’m Your Rock Star’ and used a lot of the cliched things rock stars do, just kind of having fun.”
Koubek said the fire for music burned strong in his early days.
“The passion for music started with my mom,” Koubek said. “She always played albums, constantly.”
His mom played classic country like Conway Twitty, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
“She loved to get music for us kids that we would enjoy as well,” Koubek said. “She would get compilation albums, everything vinyl.”
When he was around 7 years old, his friend Scott Cool introduced Koubek to some rock music.
“I was staying with him and he put on this album and he’s like, ‘my parents let me buy this album,’” Koubek said. “He goes, ‘it’s superheroes doing music and it’s awesome’ — the band was Kiss.”
Koubek said once he heard it, he was hooked and it influenced his style.
“I just write songs,” Koubek said. “I don’t plan a particular genre, but I’m most comfortable with hard rock.”
As a kid, he said, he wanted to either be a rock star or a professional football player, and a music teacher tried to help him make the right choice.
“Here’s another thing, I got kicked out of band (in school) because they said I had no musical ability,” Koubek said. “My band teacher actually told me, ‘you have no musical ability whatsoever, concentrate on your football.’”
But music was in his blood and Koubek kept learning and growing at it. During that time, Koubek met his wife. They have two children.
“Once Jennifer and I started a family, music just wasn’t as important,” Koubek said. “Your children are important and you sacrifice everything for them.”
The next 15-20 years, he said, music was on the back burner.
“I would do it when I could,” Koubek said. “I played in the worship team at Bethel (Evangelical Free Church) just so I could keep playing.”
He said that was a blessing for him.
“It’s one thing to love and have a passion for music and do it,” Koubek said. “It’s another thing to serve the Lord with the talent he’s given you. To be able to worship and help people worship by the talents that God gave you is such an honor.”
Koubek said the band will host an album release party March 11 in Kearney. The Phil Koubek Project Facebook page has information on how to purchase the album or contact the band.