Casey Donahew to take place of Mark Chestnutt in Sutherland Longhorn Music Festival

Now’s the time to vax that thang up. That’s the message coming from rappers Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X, who have released an updated version of the 1998 party anthem “Back That Azz Up,” aka “Back That Thang Up,” that urges people to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines. The new “Vax That Thang Up” lyrics, in part: "[B]efore you find a date yeah, you gotta wait yeah/ Gotta go vaccinate yeah, ...