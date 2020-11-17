Comstock Windmill Festival returns with 2020 lineup

The Comstock Windmill Festival return June 10-12, 2021, with the same lineup as the 2020 festival, according to a press release.

Eight national artists will perform in the canyon surrounded by windmills near Comstock, population 94. Mark Wills headlines June 10 with Jason Prichett and local favorite Sheila Greenland as opening acts. Chris Janson tops the June 11 lineup and Nebraska’s own rising star Lucas Hogue will open on, followed by Allie Colleen. Logan Mize will headline June 12, and Josh Gracin will open, followed by Chevele Shepherd, the 2018 Voice winner.

Beer tent bands will be announced at a later date.

Extreme bull riding will be back, along with camping, food, vendors and crafts.

All tickets purchased for the postponed 2020 festival will provide two admissions to the 2021 festival. All tickets purchased before Dec. 31, receive a free entry for every ticket purchased, so people can bring a friend for free

Tickets are now available online.

Purchase single-day tickets, three-day passes, and campsites (electric and primitive) at windmillfestival.com or outhousetickets.com. Limited campsite reservations are available. For further information, please visit the new windmillfestival.com.