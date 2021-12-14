Country music artist John Michael Montgomery will headline Cattlemen’s Ball

WEEPING WATER — Country music artist John Michael Montgomery will perform June 4 at the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska at Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, according to a press release.

Montgomery has received two Grammy nominations; won four Billboard Music Awards including “Top Country Artist” and “Top Male Artist,” four Academy of Country Music Awards and three Country Music Association Awards; sold more than 16 million albums; and earned 15 No. 1 singles.

He will perform top hits such as “I Swear,” “Life’s a Dance,” “Be My Baby Tonight,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and the classic country singalong, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”

“We’re really excited to bring John Michael Montgomery to the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball,” said Mark Rathe, one of the event hosts. “He’s someone every country music fan knows, and his songs are some that everyone can sing along to. His performance is going to be a highlight of the weekend, for sure.”

Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased at cattlemensball.com.

The Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska is a charity that raises money for cancer research through its annual fundraiser.