 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masters of Soul pays tribute to Motown Saturday
0 comments

Masters of Soul pays tribute to Motown Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Masters of Soul, a 10-piece company, will present a tribute to the music of Motown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

Memberships in the Concert Association are still being sold. For adults the cost is $60, and family tickets (parents or grandparents and children) are $125. For students with proper ID, memberships are $15. Memberships may be purchased from Pat Hoban at 1412 W. Fourth St. in North Platte, who can be reached at 308-534-4699.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Songs to get you ready for Thanksgiving

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News