Masters of Soul pays tribute to Motown Saturday

Masters of Soul, a 10-piece company, will present a tribute to the music of Motown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

Memberships in the Concert Association are still being sold. For adults the cost is $60, and family tickets (parents or grandparents and children) are $125. For students with proper ID, memberships are $15. Memberships may be purchased from Pat Hoban at 1412 W. Fourth St. in North Platte, who can be reached at 308-534-4699.