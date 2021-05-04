Online auctions for Nebraskaland Days Luke Combs, Toby Keith concert tickets runs through May 31

An online auction is open for ticket packages for the Luke Combs and Toby Keith concerts during Nebraskaland Days.

The auction is sponsored by the North Platte Ambassadors, and the tickets are for the Golden Circle in the Wild West Arena.

Those interested can visit nebraskalanddays.com/2021bashauction to submit bids. Bidding ends at 5 p.m. May 31.

In addition, the North Platte Chamber and Development Hostesses will hold a “REBOOT” auction. Interested businesses are asked to create useful items that includes a cowboy boot in the design — such as a mailbox, a wall hanging or a bird house. Teams can pick up a pre-cut boot at North Platte Habitat for Humanity, 420 N. Cottonwood St.

Proceeds of the auction will benefit Nebraskaland Days.

The deadline for entry forms is June 4 and are limited to the first 15 to be brought to the Nebraskaland Days office at 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Entry forms can be found at https://bit.ly/2QN7YRI.

Works have to be completed and delivered by 10 a.m. June 15 to Habitat for Humanity. The auction will take place at 1 p.m. June 18 at the Platte Bar, 119 W. Sixth St.