Sutherland musician Rascal Martinez to perform at Prairie Arts Center July 24

Rascal Martinez will amp up his performances following the COVID-19 pandemic shut down with a concert at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. on July 24.
The Sutherland musician has recorded several albums and is in the process of working on another. He said over the past year he had stayed closer to home until the world began opening up.
“It’s going to be a blast,” Martinez said. “We have the whole band coming.”
Martinez performed at the Nebraskaland Days Family Night in June, but prior to that it had been a while since he visited North Platte.
“It feels good to be back,” Martinez said. “We’ve done Larkspur, Colorado, recently and a couple of the surrounding states, South Dakota, Colorado and here in Nebraska as well.”
His plans are to begin touring next year as more and more locations open up.
“It’s been nice, but we’re ready to get back at it,” Martinez said.
He has been writing some new songs over this time.
“I can’t wait to release it sometime early next year,” Rascal said. “Put out some new tunes.”
The new songs will be more solo acoustic type stuff, but that could change, he said.
“I say that at the beginning and then I start adding stuff and it just keeps growing,” Rascal said.
For the concert on June 24, Martinez said his brother Marcello Sanchez will be on drums and his bass player from Lincoln will join them.
Tickets are available at prairieartscenter.org or can be purchased at the concert, which begins at 7 p.m. on that Friday and will take place outdoors in the parking lot at the PAC.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $35 for highrise VIP tickets, which include two drink tickets, charcuterie board and private cash bar; $160 for Highrise VIP table for 4, which include four drink tickets, private charcuterie board and private cash bar.