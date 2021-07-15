Sutherland musician Rascal Martinez to perform at Prairie Arts Center July 24

Rascal Martinez will amp up his performances following the COVID-19 pandemic shut down with a concert at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. on July 24.

The Sutherland musician has recorded several albums and is in the process of working on another. He said over the past year he had stayed closer to home until the world began opening up.

“It’s going to be a blast,” Martinez said. “We have the whole band coming.”

Martinez performed at the Nebraskaland Days Family Night in June, but prior to that it had been a while since he visited North Platte.

“It feels good to be back,” Martinez said. “We’ve done Larkspur, Colorado, recently and a couple of the surrounding states, South Dakota, Colorado and here in Nebraska as well.”

His plans are to begin touring next year as more and more locations open up.

“It’s been nice, but we’re ready to get back at it,” Martinez said.

He has been writing some new songs over this time.

“I can’t wait to release it sometime early next year,” Rascal said. “Put out some new tunes.”