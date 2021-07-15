 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sutherland musician Rascal Martinez to perform at Prairie Arts Center July 24
0 comments

Sutherland musician Rascal Martinez to perform at Prairie Arts Center July 24

{{featured_button_text}}
Sutherland musician Rascal Martinez to perform at Prairie Arts Center July 24

Local songwriter and musician Rascal Martinez poses in a gallery at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. He will perform at the PAC with his band outdoors on July 24.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Rascal Martinez will amp up his performances following the COVID-19 pandemic shut down with a concert at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. on July 24.

The Sutherland musician has recorded several albums and is in the process of working on another. He said over the past year he had stayed closer to home until the world began opening up.

“It’s going to be a blast,” Martinez said. “We have the whole band coming.”

Martinez performed at the Nebraskaland Days Family Night in June, but prior to that it had been a while since he visited North Platte.

“It feels good to be back,” Martinez said. “We’ve done Larkspur, Colorado, recently and a couple of the surrounding states, South Dakota, Colorado and here in Nebraska as well.”

His plans are to begin touring next year as more and more locations open up.

“It’s been nice, but we’re ready to get back at it,” Martinez said.

He has been writing some new songs over this time.

“I can’t wait to release it sometime early next year,” Rascal said. “Put out some new tunes.”

The new songs will be more solo acoustic type stuff, but that could change, he said.

“I say that at the beginning and then I start adding stuff and it just keeps growing,” Rascal said.

For the concert on June 24, Martinez said his brother Marcello Sanchez will be on drums and his bass player from Lincoln will join them.

Tickets are available at prairieartscenter.org or can be purchased at the concert, which begins at 7 p.m. on that Friday and will take place outdoors in the parking lot at the PAC.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $35 for highrise VIP tickets, which include two drink tickets, charcuterie board and private cash bar; $160 for Highrise VIP table for 4, which include four drink tickets, private charcuterie board and private cash bar.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton find 'true happiness' in each other

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ready to ‘Vax That Thang Up’? Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X have a song for you
Music

Ready to ‘Vax That Thang Up’? Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X have a song for you

  • Updated

Now’s the time to vax that thang up. That’s the message coming from rappers Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X, who have released an updated version of the 1998 party anthem “Back That Azz Up,” aka “Back That Thang Up,” that urges people to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines. The new “Vax That Thang Up” lyrics, in part: "[B]efore you find a date yeah, you gotta wait yeah/ Gotta go vaccinate yeah, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News