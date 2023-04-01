The North Platte boys golf team was inexperienced last season, and as a result, the Bulldogs didn’t send anyone to the Class A state tournament in Norfolk.

This year, there’s reason for optimism. North Platte returns its entire team, and now that everyone has a year of experience down, the Bulldogs are eyeing a successful spring season.

“Our kids have matured and played more golf this past offseason to improve their games,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “I feel we are more competitive within our team this year which is a good thing.”

River Johnston, Rylan Perry, Jesse Mauch, Kaden Cooper, Luke Borges and Elliott Longmore were just some of the players to crack the varsity lineup last spring, and they all look to take that next step this season.

“We are still young but have a ton of experience returning,” Kaminski said. “I’d say we have six to eight players that could potentially breakout and make an impact for our varsity team. It will be exciting to see them develop and see how everything shakes out by the end of the year. The competition within our team will be intense but fun.”

It hasn’t been easy for North Platte so far. The spring season is a quick turnaround for the winter, and due to the cold, snow and wind the late winter/early spring brings, the Bulldogs haven’t had a chance to get out on the golf course yet.

Kaminski said to get around that, the team has been using the new indoor facility at Lake Maloney to prepare for the season while the courses remain closed.

North Platte was supposed to host their annual home invite on March 24, but the team couldn’t play due to the courses at Lake Maloney and River’s Edge still being closed.

“Spring sports in Nebraska are always unpredictable and a challenge,” Kaminski said. “We have several areas of the golf we can cover when the weather doesn’t cooperate early in the season such as rules and etiquette.”

Kaminski didn’t point to one or two players as leaders for the team this year, but he thinks there are several players that can step up and help North Platte reach its goals this year.

The goal as always is to qualify as many golfers as possible for the state tournament, but Kaminski also wants to see his players continue to grow as the season moves on.

“We want to trend in the right direction and improve our scoring as the season progresses,” Kaminski said. “This will happen if our kids understand the importance of preparation, practice, and the details of the game that lead to improvement. We also need to find a good combination that enables us to be the most competitive team possible when districts arrive.”