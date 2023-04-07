Two area FFA chapter advisers were honored at the state FFA convention as finalists for Ag Teacher of the Year in Nebraska. They are Randy Vlasin of Hayes Center and Chad Schimmels of Eustis-Farnam.

“Agricultural educators play a vital part in their communities, dedicating countless hours to equip students for fulfilling careers and help them follow their interests,” reads a statement from Nebraska FFA office.

Vlasin and Schimmels, along with the other four honorees in Nebraska, received a $500 cash prize and a plaque. The awards are sponsored by the Nebraska FFA Foundation and Nationwide.

“We are extremely grateful for the contributions and dedication of these selfless public servants,” said Brad Liggett, president of agribusiness at Nationwide.

Randy Vlasin

In August, 2022, Vlasin was also awarded the teacher mentor award for Region III, which includes Nebraska, by the National Association of Agricultural Educators. There are six regions in the country.

He is originally from Hayes Center and has taught for 34 years. His first teaching job out of college was at Wilbur-Claytonia, where he taught for two years, then he taught for 23 years in Imperial. He left teaching for seven years, but missed the classroom and the students.

He has taught for nine years in Hayes Center. Of the 28 students in the high school, 22 are in FFA.

“What I enjoy most about teaching is watching kids succeed,” Vlasin said. FFA is creating opportunities for students to be successful and it does it through agriculture. The most fulfilling experiences are the ones where I see students who really don’t believe they’re capable,” but then, “with a little coaching and teaching-seeing them try new things and seeing them follow through,” they become successful. “Most ag teachers have those kinds of stories.”

“It’s not a nine month job,” Vlasin said. Students work on their supervised ag experiences throughout the year. “During summer I visit kids on the job site or in their homes,” providing supervision and direction. Students’ projects include livestock, lawn mowing services, other businesses, etc. “We see them in their homes and work environment,” which is not the same for other teachers. “It helps us build a different kind of relationship with the kids.”

“Last year at state our ag sales team won and got to go to the national contest, where they took fifth place. “We’ve been fortunate,” due to a lot of dedication and hard work.

Ashton Erickson was a member of that sales team. She was also one of the 15 graduating seniors to be named an academic all-star by The North Platte Telegraph. She had this to say about Vlasin: “Mr. Vlasin has helped me develop my leadership skills and grow as a person.” He “has taught me that even though I come from one of the smallest schools in Nebraska, I can accomplish just as much as kids who come from the largest schools in Nebraska. I am undeniably grateful for all Mr. Vlasin has taught me and will cherish these memories forever.”

Chad Schimmels

Schimmels is in his 26th year teaching, and all of those years have been at Eustis-Farnam.

“I just love seeing kids do things they didn’t think possible,” he said. “They show up at 6:30 in the morning,” to practice for competitions. “My kids spend as much or more time practicing in a year as they do in a sports team.” “They work their tails off,” and “it is so special to win because it’s so hard to do.”

Under Schimmels’ coaching, Eustis-Farnam FFA teams took first place in ag biotechnology, agronomy, food science and technology and meats evaluation and technology at this year’s state FFA convention in Lincoln.

“My food science team was fourth in America a year ago.”

Schimmels also teaches a meat science course during the spring by distance education to Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture students. Last year he taught a meat science session at a “boot camp” for area high school agriculture teachers, along with NCTA animal science professor Doug Smith.

On top of that, he is a certified archery leader and 4-H volunteer “I’m kind of the archery dad,” he said.

“We’re going to keep pushing kids to do the best they can," said Schimmels. “We’re going to keep turning out high quality kids to go into college and into agriculture.”

FFA is growing in Nebraska, and helping to prepare students for a wide range of careers that are related to agriculture. “Agriculture’s not just cows, plows and sows” he said. “It’s by far the largest industry in the world.”

About the award, “I’m very humbled that someone thought enough of me to nominate me. I was shocked — I didn’t even know I’d been nominated,” and “I really appreciate it,” Schimmels said.