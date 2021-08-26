Eve
Eve is a sweet little girl. She loves to cuddle. She is also very vocal and will let you know... View on PetFinder
“We have an entire week of opening plans scheduled and ready to go,” Ginger Ady said. “We’re still kind of putting things together (Friday), but we’ll be ready Monday.”
All seven occupants were taken to Cozad Community Hospital initially, and three were transferred later to other hospitals due to their injuries.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ogallala was canceled Thursday “due to threats against the safety of the staff,” according to the Southwest N…
Trey Wasserburger, 33, was one of five cattle producers honored on the closing day of the event sponsored by High Plains Journal magazine.
'Five times over the rate we were last year': North Platte Public Schools, health officials update public on cases in school, hospital capacity
Superintendent Ron Hanson said there were no plans now to close any schools, “but we will do what’s safest for our students and staff.” Meanwhile, Great Plains Health was at capacity Wednesday morning.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation will be honoring both the 2020 and the 2021 Distinguished Alumni at Education After Hours on Friday at the Prairie Arts Center.
A Flatwater Bank employee told the responding officer that he had ran down the suspect after he robbed the bank, and that the suspect willingly returned with him. The employee said he was able to get both the money and the knife from the suspect.
Tina Smith, director of communications, said both schools have exceeded the 10% threshold of cases according to the Back to School Plan released at the Aug. 9 school board meeting.
A jeweler in North Platte called the Sheriff’s Office and said he believed he had purchased the stolen jewelry July 22 based on the description provided by one of the victims’ family members as well as information on forms when the rings were previously appraised.
A series of downpours hit North Platte as well as the surrounding region overnight into early Friday morning.