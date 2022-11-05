Expensive, topsy-turvy District 42 Unicameral race to be settled Tuesday

Chris Bruns
Age: 37
Address: 8515 W. Foothill Road, rural North Platte
Family: Wife, Ashley; three children
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Creighton University, Omaha
Occupation: Agent, Sandhills Insurance Agency, and small rancher; U.S. Marine Corps, 2003-12
Previous elected offices: Lincoln County commissioner, District 4, 2021-present (County Board chairman, 2022)
Positions in community organizations: Member and trustee, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1504; member, American Legion Post No. 279, North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. board, North Platte Area Economic Development Committee, West Central District Health Department board, Lincoln County Agricultural Society board, North Platte Optimist Club, Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension board, University of Nebraska
Endorsements (named): Nebraska Republican Party; Sens. Tom Brewer, Steve Erdman, Steve Halloran; Nebraska Young Republicans; Nebraska State Fraternal Order of Police; Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 26; SMART-TD Union; Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom; Nebraskans Against Government Overreach; Nebraska Freedom Coalition; Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer; Hooker County Sheriff Wynn Wiens; Perkins County Republican Party