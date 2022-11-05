Expensive, topsy-turvy District 42 Unicameral race to be settled Tuesday

Sen. Mike Jacobson
Age: 68
Address: 3020 W. Leota St., North Platte
Family: Wife, Julie; two children
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; graduate, Colorado Graduate School of Banking
Occupation: Banker (founder and CEO, NebraskaLand Bank) and part-time farmer
Previous elected offices: Appointed to Legislature, Feb. 23, 2022, to complete unexpired term of Mike Groene; North Platte Airport Authority, 2012-22
Positions in community organizations: Past member and chairman, North Platte Airport Authority and North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority; member, Great Plains Health board of directors, Sunrise Rotary, Governor’s Ag Advisory Committee; past member, North Platte Ambassadors; past chairman, North Platte Development Corp., Great Plains Health Foundation board, North Platte Public Schools Foundation board, Ag Builders of Nebraska, Nebraska Bankers Association
Endorsements (named): National Federation of Independent Business; Nebraska Right to Life; Nebraskans Embracing Life; NRA-PVF; former Sen. Tom Hansen; former Gov. Dave Heineman; Gov. Pete Ricketts; State Treasurer John Murante; Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers; Sens. Joni Albrecht, Ray Aguilar, Tom Brandt, Rob Clements, Myron Dorn, Curt Friesen, Tim Gragert, Lou Ann Linehan, John Lowe, Mike McConnell, Mike Moser, Rita Sanders, John Stinner, Matt Williams