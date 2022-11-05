 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Expensive, topsy-turvy District 42 Unicameral race to be settled Tuesday

State Sen. Mike Jacobson

Age: 68

Address: 3020 W. Leota St., North Platte

Family: Wife, Julie; two children

Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; graduate, Colorado Graduate School of Banking

Occupation: Banker (founder and CEO, NebraskaLand Bank) and part-time farmer

Previous elected offices: Appointed to Legislature, Feb. 23, 2022, to complete unexpired term of Mike Groene; North Platte Airport Authority, 2012-22

Positions in community organizations: Past member and chairman, North Platte Airport Authority and North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority; member, Great Plains Health board of directors, Sunrise Rotary, Governor’s Ag Advisory Committee; past member, North Platte Ambassadors; past chairman, North Platte Development Corp., Great Plains Health Foundation board, North Platte Public Schools Foundation board, Ag Builders of Nebraska, Nebraska Bankers Association

Endorsements (named): National Federation of Independent Business; Nebraska Right to Life; Nebraskans Embracing Life; NRA-PVF; former Sen. Tom Hansen; former Gov. Dave Heineman; Gov. Pete Ricketts; State Treasurer John Murante; Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers; Sens. Joni Albrecht, Ray Aguilar, Tom Brandt, Rob Clements, Myron Dorn, Curt Friesen, Tim Gragert, Lou Ann Linehan, John Lowe, Mike McConnell, Mike Moser, Rita Sanders, John Stinner, Matt Williams

