The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including, but not limited to, cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program. The first level is the ServSafe training program for restaurant owners and food service managers.

Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp will teach the ServSafe Food Handler course sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Register by Sept. 6 for the Lexington, and McCook sites. Fifteen employees need to be preregistered to be able to offer the course.

ServSafe Food Handler safety training courses will be offered in two locations in west central Nebraska. The courses will be located at:

McCook — Sept. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets, registration begins at 1:15 p.m.

Lexington — Sept. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Dawson County Extension office meeting room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, registration begins at 8:15 a.m.

Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe.

For more information, call your local Extension office in McCook at 308-334-5666, in Lexington at 308-324-5501 and in North Platte at 308-532-2683.