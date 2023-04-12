Allan Vyhnalek has retired from University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Well-known as a farm succession planning educator, Vyhnalek has conducted workshops around the state since 2017.

“For every handful of farms in an area you lose, you risk losing one business on Main Street,” Vyhnalek said. “There’s a real consequence.” “You look at Nebraska and agriculture, you realize it’s a very aging population, so I thought about what I could do on the farm succession side, because that’s an aspect of rural development.”

His teaching focused on real experiences of real people.

“I receive lots of comments about the number of stories I tell when teaching,” he said. “Without grounding in real life, educational bullet points on slides can ring hollow.”

“Allan can connect with a new landowner or with the multi-generation farming family who wants to hand it down to the next generation,” said Larry Van Tassell, a professor and former head of the UNL Department of Agricultural Economics.

Vyhnalek also served in other roles in Extension over the years, in Nebraska and Iowa, and as an animal science instructor at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Since 2017 he worked in land management, leasing and farm bill education, but his focus was on succession planning and preparation.

“The most gratifying thing about teaching succession is also the most frustrating thing — there is always something new to learn, no matter how much I think I know. My teaching constantly changes and I have to adapt,” he said. “Every family is different and needs different help, and different advice for their situation.”

Vyhnalek and his wife, Mindy, who retired from a career in extension several years ago, are looking forward to spending more time with their two children and grandchildren, as well as the freedom to travel more.

“I’ll really miss so many people at the university who have been awesome to work with,” he said.

Vyhnalek will be appreciated “for his ability to relate to almost anyone, his knack for distilling complicated information and his genuine respect for rural Nebraska and the wellbeing of its people,” reads a press release from University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.