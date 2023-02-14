The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will approve the Faculty Association Negotiated Agreement at Wednesday’s meeting.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Dr.
In other action, the board will:
• Consider the bills for January in the amount of $1,187,684.46.
• Consider the guaranteed maximum price for the renovation of East Campus in McCook.
• Consider a bid for a makeup air unit replacement for the Auto Body Shop.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.