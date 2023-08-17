2023 FALL SCHEDULES
Volleyball
Anselmo-Merna
Aug. 29 - Anselmo-Merna Tri
Sept. 5 - Anselmo-Merna at Kearney Catholic
Sept. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at Gothenburg
Sept. 9 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup Invite
Sept. 12 - Anselmo-Merna at Brady Tri
Sept. 15 - Sandhills-Thedford at Anselmo-Merna
Sept. 19 - Anselmo-Merna at Elm Creek Tri
Sept. 23 - Anselmo-Merna at Sutherland Invite
Sept. 26 - Ansley-Litchfield at Anselmo-Merna
Sept. 28 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills Valley
People are also reading…
Oct. 3 - Anselmo-Merna at Cambridge Tri
Oct. 5 - Anselmo-Merna at Cozad
Oct. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at Loup City
Oct. 12 - MNAC Tourney
Oct. 14 - MNAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - Ainsworth at Anselmo-Merna
Arthur County
Aug. 24 - Arthur County at Hyannis
Aug. 29 - Arthur County at Wallace
Sept. 1 - Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore
Sept. 5 - Arthur County at Morrill
Sept. 7 - Arthur County at Twin Loup
Sept. 9 - Arthur County at South Loup Invite
Sept. 11 - Perkins County at Arthur County
Sept. 14 - Arthur County at Tri
Sept. 19 - Arthur County at Maywood Quad
Sept. 22 - Paxton at Arthur County
Sept. 26 - Arthur County at Tri
Sept. 28 - Arthur County at Leyton
Oct. 5 - Arthur County Tri
Oct. 6 - Arthur County at Wauneta-Palisade
Oct 12 - MNAC Tourney
Oct. 14 - MNAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - Arthur County at Sandhills Valley
Brady
Aug. 22 - Brady at Wallace
Aug. 30 - Brady Tri
Sept. 1 - Brady at Maxwell
Sept. 6 - Brady Tri
Sept. 8 - Arapahoe at Brady
Sept. 10 - South Loup at Brady
Sept. 13 - Brady at South Loup Tri
Sept. 15 - Maxwell at Brady
Sept. 20 - Brady at Overton
Sept. 24 - Brady Invite ??
Sept. 27 - Wallace at Brady
Oct. 4 - Brady Tri
Oct. 12 - MNAC Tourney
Oct. 14 - MNAC Tourney
Broken Bow
Aug. 17 - Broken Bow Jamboree
Aug. 24 - Hershey at Broken Bow
Aug. 26 - Broken Bow at Grand Island Event Center
Aug. 31 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Sept. 2 - Broken Bow at Lexington Tri
Sept. 7 - St. Pat’s at Broken Bow
Sept. 14 - Lexington at Broken Bow
Sept. 16 - Broken Bow at Seward Invite
Sept. 21 - Broken Bow at Centrua Tri
Sept. 23 - Broken Bow at Adams Central Tourney
Sept. 28 - Broken Bow at Ravenna Tri
Oct. 3 - Broken Bow Tri
Oct. 5 - Broken Bow at Ogallala Tri
Oct. 10 - Broken Bow Tri
Oct. 12 - Kearney Catholic at Broken Bow
Oct. 17 - Broken Bow Tri
Oct. 20 - SWC Tourney
Chase County
Sept. 2 - Chase County at Lexington Invite
Sept. 16 - Chase County at McCook Invite
Sept. 23 - Chase County at Sutherland Invite
Sept. 29 - Chase County at Twin City Invite
Sept. 30 - Chase County at Twin City Invite
Oct. 14 - Chase County at Perkins County Invite
Cozad
Aug. 24 - Gothenburg at Cozad
Aug. 29 - Cozad at Lexington
Aug. 31 - Southern Valley at Cozad
Sept. 5 - Hershey at Cozad
Sept. 7 - Cozad Tri
Sept. 9 - Cozad Tri
Sept. 12 - Cozad at Arapahoe Tourney
Sept. 14 - Cozad at St. Pat’s
Sept. 19 - Cozad at ???
Sept. 21 - Cozad at Maxwell Tri
Sept. 26 - Cozad Tri
Oct. 3 - Cozad at Broken Bow
Oct. 5 - South Loup at Cozad
Oct. 10 - Cozad at MInden
Oct. 14 - Cozad at Valentine Tri
Oct. 16 - Cozad at Elm Creek
Oct. 20 - Cozad at Valentine Tri
Creek Valley
Aug. 21 - Creek Valley at Wallace Jamboree
Aug. 24 - Creek Valley at Sutherland Tri
Aug. 25 - Sioux County at Creek Valley
Aug. 31 - Creek Valley at Minatare
Sept. 5 - Creek Valley Tri
Sept. 8 - Creek Valley at Minatare Tri
Sept. 9 - Creek Valley at Garden County Quad
Sept. 11 - Creek Valley at Medicine Valley
Sept. 21 - Creek Valley at Minatare Tri
Sept. 25 - Kimball at Creek Valley
Sept. 29 - Banner County at Creek Valley
Oct. 3 - Creek Valley Tri
Oct. 6 - Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
Oct. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte
Oct. 12 - Creek Valley at Garden County
Oct. 14 - Creek Valley at MAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - Creek Valley at Hyannis Tri
Dundy County-Stratton
Aug. 26 - Dundy County-Stratton at Axtell Invite
Aug. 31 - Dundy County-Stratton at Arapahoe Tri
Sept. 5 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge Tri
Sept. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at Medicine Valley
Sept. 14 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cheylin-Bird City
Sept. 16 - Dundy County-Stratton at NPCC Tourney
Sept. 21 - St. Francis at Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 23 - Dundy County-Stratton at Sutherland Invite
Sept. 26 - Dundy County-Stratton at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 28 - Dundy County-Stratton at Sutherland Tri
Sept. 30 - Dundy County-Stratton at Decatur Community Tourney
Oct. 3 - Dundy County-Stratton at Wallace
Oct. 10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Perkins County Tri
Oct. 12-17 - RPAC Tourney
Garden County
Aug. 29 - Garden County at Banner County Tri
Aug. 31 - Paxton at Garden County
Sept. 5 - Garden County at Bridgeport Tri
Sept. 7 - Garden County Tri
Sept. 9 - Garden County Round Robin
Sept. 14 - Garden County at Arthur County Tri
Sept. 19 - Garden County Tri
Sept. 21 - Garden County at Morrill
Sept. 26 - Sutherland at Garden County
Sept. 28 - Garden County at South Platte
Sept. 30 - Garden County at Morrill Invite
Oct. 3 - Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade Tri
Oct. 10 - Garden County at Potter-Dix Tri
Oct. 12 - Creek Valley at Garden County
Oct. 14 - MAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - Garden County at Leyton Tri
Gothenburg
Aug. 18 - Gothenburg at Bertrand Jamboree
Aug. 25 - Cozad at Gothenburg
Aug. 30 - Gothenburg at Southern Valley
Sept. 1 - Broken Bow at Gothenburg
Sept. 8 - Gothenburg at South Loup
Sept. 10 - Gothenburg at Cozd Invite
Sept. 13 - Gothenburg at St. Pat’s
Sept. 16 - Gothenburg Harvest Invite
Sept. 17 - Gothenburg Harvest Invite
Sept. 20 - Gothenburg at Hastings Tri
Sept. 22 - Minden at Gothenburg
Sept. 24 - Gothenburg at Hershey Invite
Sept. 27 - Gothenburg Tri
Oct. 4 - Gothenburg at Valentine Tri
Oct. 6 - Gothenburg at McCook
Oct. 10 - Lexington at Gothenburg
Oct. 11 - Gothenburg at Holdrege
Oct. 18 - Gothenburg at Amherst
Oct. 21 - SWC Tourney
Hershey
Aug. 22 - Hershey Jamboree
Aug. 24 - Hershey at Broken Bow
Aug. 29 - Ogallala at Hershey
Aug. 31 - Hershey at Kearney Catholic
Sept. 2 - Hershey at Lexington
Sept. 5 - Hershey at Cozad
Sept. 7 - Lexington at Hershey
Sept. 9 - Hershey at Elm Creek Tourney
Sept. 19 - Hershey at Kimball
Sept. 21 - Hershey at McCook
Sept. 23 - Hershey Invite
Hi-Line
Aug. 24 - Hi-Line at Southern Valley
Aug. 29 - Medicine Valley at Hi-Line
Aug. 31 - Hi-Line Tri
Sept. 7 - Hi-Line at Cozad Tri
Sept. 9 - Hi-Line at Loomis Tourney
Sept. 14 - Hi-Line at Axtell Tri
Sept. 16 - Hi-Line at NPCC Tourney
Sept. 19 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center Invite
Sept. 21 - Hi-Line Tri
Sept. 28 - Hi-Line Tri
Oct. 3 - Hi-Line at SEM
Oct. 9 - FKC Tourney
Oct. 10 - FKC Tourney
Oct. 12 - FKC Tourney
Oct. 17 - Hi-Line at Ansley-Litchfield
Hitchcock County
Aug. 25 - Wauneta-Palisade at Hitchcock County
Aug. 28 - Hitchcock County at Overton Invite
Sept. 1 - Hitchcock County Tri
Sept. 6 - Hitchcock County Tri
Sept. 10 - Hitchcock County Invite
Sept. 13 - Hitchcock County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County
Sept. 20 - Hitchcock County at Atwood Tri
Sept. 24 - Hitchcock County at Sutherland Invite
Oct. 1 - Hitchcock County at Oakley Invite
Oct. 4 - Hitchcock County at Goodland Quad
Oct. 11 - Hitchcock County at Southwest Tri
Oct. 13 - RPACTourney
Oct. 14 - Hitchcock County at Cheylin
Oct. 17 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 18 - RPAC Tourney
Hyannis
Aug. 24 - Hyannis at Arthur County
Aug. 29 - Hemingford at Hyannis
Aug. 31 - Hyannis at Sandhills Valley Tri
Sept. 9 - Hyannis at Gordon-Rushville Quad
Sept. 12 - Hyannis at Hay Springs Tri
Sept. 15 - Hyannis at Mullen
Sept. 16 - Hyannis at NPCC Tourney
Sept. 22 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 30 - Hyannis Quad
Oct. 5 - Hyannis at Arthur County Tri
Oct. 10 - Hyannis at Hay Springs Tri
Oct. 14 - PAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - Hyannis Tri
Lexington
Aug. 21 - Lexington at Cambridge Jamboree
Aug. 24 - McCook at Lexington
Aug. 26 - Lexington at Scottsbluff
Aug. 29 - Coxad at Lexington
Aug. 31 -Minden at Lexington
Sept. 2 - Lexington Invite
Sept. 5 - Lincoln Northeast at Lexington
Sept. 7 - Lexington at Hershey
Sept. 9 - Lexington at North Bend Central Invite
Sept. 12 - Lexington at North Platte
Sept. 14 - Lexington at Broken Bow
Sept. 16 - Lexington at Central City Invite
Sept. 21 - Lexington Tri
Sept. 23 - Lexington at Hastings Invite
Sept. 26 - Lexington at Aurora
Oct. 3 - Holdrege at Lexington
Oct. 9 - Lexington at Gothenburg
Oct. 12 - Central Conference Tourney
Oct. 14 - Central Conference Tourney
Oct. 17 - Lexington at Adams Central
Maxwell
Aug. 27 - Maxwell Tri
Aug. 29 - Maxwell at Overton
Sept. 3 - Maxwell at Brady
Sept. 10 - Maxwell Tri
Sept. 12 - Maxwell at Loomis
Sept. 15 - Maxwell at Overton
Sept. 17 - Maxwell at Brady Tri
Sept. 19 - Maxwell at NPCC Tourney
Sept. 24 - Sutherland at Maxwell
Sept. 26 - Maxwell at Brady Invite
Oct. 1 - Maxwell at Sutherland Tri
Oct. 6 - Maxwell at South Loup Invite
Oct. 10 - Maxwell Tri
Oct. 15 - Maxwell at Southwest
Maywood-Hayes Center
Aug. 24 - Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Aug. 31 - Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Sept. 1 - South Loup at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 5 - Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Sept. 9 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County Invite
Sept. 12 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County
Sept. 14 - Wauneta-Palisade at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 19 - Maywood-Hayes Center Invite
Sept. 28 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cambridge Tri
Oct. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Oct. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Oct. 12 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 16 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - RPAC Tourney
McCook
Aug. 21 - McCook Jamboree
Aug. 24 - McCook at Lexington
Aug. 29 - McCook Tri
Sept. 5 - McCook at Ogallala
Sept. 7 - McCook at Holdrege
Sept. 11 - McCook at Norton Community Tri
Sept. 14 - McCook Tri
Sept. 16 - McCook Invite
Sept. 21 - Hershey at McCook
Sept. 23 - McCook at Holdrege
Sept. 26 - McCook at Cozad
Sept. 30 - McCook at Scottsbluff
Oct. 5 - McCook at Gothenburg
Oct. 10 - McCook at Broken Bow
Oct. 12 - North Platte at McCook
Oct. 17 - Hastings at McCook
Oct. 20 - SWC Tourney
Medicine Valley
Aug. 25 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell
Aug. 26 - Mullen at Medicine Valley
Aug. 27 - Medicine Valley at Axtell Invite
Aug. 30 - Hi-Line at Medicine Valley
Sept. 8 - Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 10 - Medicine Valley at South Loup
Sept. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County
Sept. 20 - Alma at Medicine Valley
Sept. 22 - Medicine Valley at Creek Valley
Sept. 27 - Medicine Valley at SEM
Sept. 29 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley
Oct. 4 - Medicine Valley at Brady
Oct. 6 - Sandhills Valley at Medicine Valley
Oct. 11 - Medicine Valley at Wauneta-Palisade
Oct. 13 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 18 - RPAC Tourney
Mullen
Aug. 25 - Medicine Valley at Mullen
Aug. 29 - Mullen Tri
Sept. 1 - Twin Loup at Mullen
Sept. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 12 - Mullen Tri
Sept. 14 - Mullen at Arthur County Tri
Sept. 15 - Mullen at Hyannis
Sept. 22 - Anselmo-Merna at Mullen
Sept. 26 - St. Pat’s at Mullen
Sept. 29 - Leyton at Mullen
Sept. 30 - Mullen at Twin Loup Tri
North Platte
Aug. 26 - North Platte at Lincoln Northeast Invite
Aug. 31 - North Platte Tri
Sept. 5 - North Platte at Gering
Sept. 7 - Northwest at North Platte
Sept. 9 - North Platte at Kearney Invite
Sept. 12 - Lexington at North Platte
Sept. 15 - North Platte at LPS Invite
Sept. 16 - North Platte at LPS Invite
Sept. 21 - North Platte at Hastings
Sept. 29 - North Platte at Twin City Invite
Sept. 30 - North Platte at Twin City Invite
Oct. 3 - GICC at North Platte
Oct. 7 - North Platte at Lincoln Northeast Tri
Oct. 12 - North Platte at McCook
Oct. 14 - North Platte Tri
Oct. 17 - North Platte at Ogallala
NP St. Pat’s
Aug. 26 - NP St. Pat’s at Overton Invite
Aug. 31 - Perkins County at NP St. Pat’s
Sept. 5 - NP St. Pat’s at Cambridge Invite
Sept. 7 - NP St. Pat’s at Broken Bow
Sept. 9 - NP St. Pat’s at Bridgeport Round Robin
Sept. 12 - NP St. Pat’s at Gothenburg
Sept. 14 - Cozad at NP St. Pat’s
Sept. 16 - NP St. Pat’s at Pleasanton Invite
Sept. 23 - NP St. Pat’s at Sutherland Invite
Sept. 26 - NP St. Pat’s at Mullen
Oct. 3 - NP St. Pat’s Tri
Oct. 5 - Brady at NP St. Pat’s
Oct. 7 - NP St. Pat’s at Maxwell Tri
Oct. 10 - Ogallala at NP St. Pat’s
Oct. 14 - SPVA Tourney
Oct. 17 - NP St. Pat’s Tri
Ogallala
Sept. 24 - Chase County at Ogallala
Sept. 29 - Ogallala at Hershey
Sept. 31 - Ogallala at North Platte Tri
Oct. 5 - McCook at Ogallala
Oct. 9 - Ogallala at Cozad Invite
Oct. 15 - Ogallala at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 16 - Ogallala at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 19 - Ogallala Tri
Oct. 21 - Ogallala at Alliance
Oct. 26 - Ogallala at Gering
Oct. 29 - Ogallala at Twin City Invite
Oct. 30 - Ogallala at Twin City Invite
Oct. 3 - Ogallala at Gothenburg Tri
Oct. 5 - Ogallala Tri
Oct. 10 - Ogallala at St. Pat’s
Oct. 17 - North Platte at Ogallala
Oct. 20 - SWC Tourney
Paxton
Aug. 24 - Paxton at Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Aug. 31 - Paxton at Garden County
Sept. 7 - Paxton at Garden County Tri
Sept. 12 - Paxton Tri
Sept. 26 - Paxton at Arthur County Tri
Sept. 28 - Paxton at Medicine Valley Tri
Oct. 3 - Paxton at Wallace Tri
Oct. 6 - ???
Perkins County
Aug. 24 - Perkins County at Sutherland Tri
Aug. 29 - Perkins County at South Platte Tri
Aug. 31 - Perkins County at St. Pat’s
Sept. 5 - Perkins County at Wallace
Sept. 9 - Perkins County at Garden County
Sept. 11 - Perkins County at Arthur County
Sept. 12 - Perkins County Tri
Sept. 16 - Perkins County at Bridgeport
Sept. 18 -Perkins County at Sutherland Tri
Sept. 21 - Perkins County Tri
Sept. 23 - Perkins County at Potter-Dix
Sept. 26 - Perkins County Tri
Sept. 28 - Perkins County at Sedgwick County
Oct. 2 - Perkins County Invite
Oct. 3 - Perkins County at Wauneta-Palisade Tri
Oct. 5 - Perkins County at Perkins County
Oct. 9 - Perkins County at Wallace Tri
Oct. 10 - Perkins County Tri
Oct. 14 - Perkins County Invite
Oct. 17 - Perkins County at Kimball
Sandhills Valley
Aug. 24 - Sandhills Valley at Paxton Tri
Aug. 25 - Southern Valley at Sandhills Valley
Aug. 31 - Sandhills Valley Tri
Sept. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 14 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 26 - Sandhills Valley at Perkins County Tri
Sept. 28 - Sandhills Valley Tri
Oct. 10 - Sandhills Valley at Maxwell
Oct. 17 - Arthur County at Sandhills Valley
Sandhills/Thedford
Aug. 24 - Sandhills/Thedford Tri
Aug. 25 - Sandhills/Thedford at Bertrand
Aug. 29 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County Tri
Aug. 31 - Sandhills/Thedford Tri
Sept. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Seven Valleys Tourney
Sept. 15 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Sept. 21 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 23 - Sandhills/Thedford at Brady Invite
Sept. 26 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County Tri
Sept. 30 - Sandhills/Thedford at Hyannis Round Robin
Oct. 3 - Sutherland at Sandhills/Thedford
Oct. 7 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arcadia/Loup City Invite
Oct. 12 - MNAC Tourney
Oct. 14 - MNAC Tourney
South Loup
Aug. 29 - South Loup at Anselmo-Merna
Sept. 1 - South Loup at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 5 - South Loup at Kearney Catholic
Sept. 7 - South Loup at Gothenburg
Sept. 9 - South Loup Seven Valley Tourney
Sept. 12 - South Loup at Brady Tri
Sept. 15 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Sept. 19 - South Loup at Elm Creek Tri
Sept. 23 - South Loup at Sutherland Invite
Sept. 26 - Ansley-Litchfield at South Loup
Sept. 28 - South Loup at Sandhills Valley Tri
Oct. 3 - South Loup at Cambridge Tri
Oct. 5 - South Loup at Cozad
Oct. 7 - South Loup at Arcadia/Loup City Invite
Oct. 12 - MNAC Tourney
Oct. 14 - MNAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - Ainsworth at South Loup
South Platte
Aug 24 - South Platte at Southwest
Aug. 29 - South Platte Tri
Sept. 1 - South Platte at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 9 - South Platte at Garden County
Sept. 12 - South Platte at Paxton Tri
Sept. 15 - South Platte at Wallace
Sept. 19 - South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Sept. 23 - South Platte at Brady Invite
Sept. 26 - South Platte at Bayard Tri
Sept. 28 - Garden County at South Platte
Oct. 5 - South Platte at Arthur County Tri
Oct. 6 - Minatare at South Platte
Oct. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte
Oct. 13 - Banner County at South Platte
Oct. 14 - MAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - South Platte at Garden County Tri
Southwest
Aug. 24 - Southwest at South Platte
Aug. 31 - Southwest at Rawlins County Tri
Sept. 7 - Southwest Tri
Sept. 12 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
Sept. 16 - Southwest at McCook
Sept. 19 - Arapahoe at Southwest
Sept. 23 - Southwest at Sutherland Invite
Sept. 26 - Southwest at St. Francis Tri
Sept. 28 - Southwest at Overton Tri
Oct. 3 - Southwest at St. Pat’s Tri
Oct. 5 - Medicine Valley at Southwest
Oct. 6 - Southwest at Brady
Oct. 10 - Southwest at Cambridge Tri
Oct. 16 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 17 - RPAC Tourney
Sutherland
Aug. 24 - Sutherland Tri
Sept. 7 - Sutherland at Southwest Tri
Sept. 12 - Sutherland at Mullen Tri
Sept. 21 - Sutherland at Maxwell Tri
Sept. 26 -Sutherland at Garden County
Sept. 28 - Sutherland Tri
Oct. 3 - Sutherland at Sandhills/Thedford
Oct. 10 - Sutherland at Maywood-Hayes Center
Oct. 17 - Sutherland at St. Pat’s Tri
Wallace
Aug. 22 - Wallace Jamboree
Aug. 26 - Wallace at Hastings (Bill Marshall Classic, GI)
Aug. 29 - Wallace at Arthur County Tri
Aug. 31 - Wallace at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 5 - Wallace Tri
Sept. 9 - Wallace at Loomis Invite
Sept. 12 - Wallace at Mullen Tri
Sept. 15 - South Platte at Wallace
Sept. 19 - Wallace at Paxton Invite
Sept. 23 - Wallace at Brady Invite
Sept. 26 - Wallace Tri
Sept. 28 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Oct. 3 - Wallace Tri
Oct. 6 - Wallace at Paxton
Oct. 10 - Wallace at Potter-Dix Tri
Oct. 12 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 13 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 14 - RPAC Tourney
Wauneta-Palisade
Aug. 24 - Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Aug. 26 - Wauneta-Palisade at Cambridge Invite
Sept. 1 - South Platte at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Atwood Tri
Sept. 12 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
Sept. 14 - Wauneta-Palisade at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 19 - Wauneta-Palisade at Paxton Invite
Sept. 23 - Wauneta-Palisade at Bertrand Invite
Sept. 26 - Dundy County-Stratton at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 28 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Oct. 3 - Wauneta-Palisade Tri
Oct. 6 - Wauneta-Palisade at Arthur County
Oct. 10 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley
Oct. 12 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 13 - RPAC Tourney
Oct. 14 - RPAC Tourney
SOFTBALL
Chase County
Aug. 21 - Chase County at McCook Tri
Aug. 29 - Holyoke at Chase County (DH)
Aug. 31 - Chase County at Southern Valley (DH)
Sept. 5 - Chase County at Wray (DH)
Sept. 7 - Chase County at Hershey (DH)
Sept. 9 - Chase County at Gothenburg
Sept. 12 - Chase County Tri
Sept. 15 - Chadron at Chase County (DH)
Sept. 18 - Hershey at Chase County (DH)
Sept. 19 - Chase County at Cozad
Sept. 21 - Chase County at Ogallala
Sept. 23 - Chase County at Bayard (DH)
Sept. 26 - Chase County at Southern Valley Tri
Sept. 28 - Chase County at Holyoke (DH)
Sept. 30 - Chase County at Alliance Tri
Cozad
Aug. 14 - Cozad at St. Cecilia
Aug. 17 - Hershey at Cozad
Aug. 19 - Cozad at York Invite
Aug. 22 - Cozad at North Platte
Aug. 24 - Cozad at Gothenburg
Aug. 26 - Cozad at Blair Invite
Aug. 29 - McCook at Cozad
Aug. 31 - Cozad at Minden Invite
Sept. 5 - Cozad at Aurora
Sept. 7 - Southern Valley at Cozad
Sept. 9 - Cozad Invite
Sept. 12 - Cozad at Lexington
Sept. 14 - Northwest at Cozad
Sept. 16 - Cozad at North Platte Invite
Sept. 19 - Chase County at Cozad
Sept. 21 - Gering vs. Cozad at Ogallala
Sept. 21 - Chase County vs. Cozad at Ogallala
Sept. 23 - Cozad at Hastings Invite
Sept. 26 - Cozad at Beaver Crossing Invite
Gothenburg
Aug. 14 - Gothenburg at Kearney Jamboree
Aug. 17 - Gothenburg Tri
Aug. 19 - Gothenburg at Lexington Invite
Aug. 24 - Cozad at Gothenburg
Aug. 25 - Gothenburg at Southern Valley Tri
Aug. 29 - Gothenburg at Ord
Aug. 31 - Gothenburg at Lexington
Sept. 2 - Gothenburg at McCook Invite
Sept. 5 - Gothenburg at Central City Tri
Sept. 9 - Chase County at Gothenburg
Sept. 12 - Gothenburg at Cross County
Sept. 14 - Gothenburg at Holdrege
Sept. 16 - Gothenburg at Grand Island Invite
Sept. 18 - Gothenburg at Centura
Sept. 19 - Gothenburg at St. Cecilia Invite
Sept. 21 - Gothenburg vs. North Platte at Ogallala
Sept. 21 - Gothenburg vs. Chase County at Ogallala
Sept. 23 - Gothenburg Invite
Sept. 26 - Gothenburg at Hershey
Lexington
Aug. 10 - Ord at Lexington Jamboree
Aug. 17 - Lexington at Aurora
Aug. 18 - Scottsbluff at Lexington
Aug. 19 - Lexington Invite
Aug. 22 - Lexington at Adams Central
Aug. 24 - Lexington at Northwest
Aug. 26 - Lexington at Holdrege
Aug. 29 - Kearney Catholic at Lexington
Aug. 31 - Gothenburg at Lexington
Sept. 5 - Southern Valley at Lexington
Sept. 7 - Lexington at McCook
Sept. 9 - Lexington at Cozad Invite
Sept. 12 - Cozad at Lexington
Sept. 16 - Lexington at North Platte Invite
Sept. 21 - Lexington at Kearney
Sept. 25 - Lexington at York
Sept. 28 - Central Conference Tourney
McCook
Aug. 17 - McCook at Gothenburg
Aug. 21 - McCook Tri
Aug. 24 - Skutt vs. McCook at Hastings
Aug. 24 - Gross vs. McCook at Hastings
Aug. 26 - McCook at Holdrege Invite
Aug. 29 - McCook at Cozad
Sept. 2 - McCook Invite
Sept. 5 - Kearney Catholic at McCook
Sept. 7 - Lexington at McCook
Sept. 9 - McCook at St. Cecilia Invite
Sept. 11 - Holdrege at McCook
Sept. 16 - McCook at Hastings Invite
Sept. 19 - North Platte at McCook
Sept. 21 - Scottsbluff vs. McCook at Ogallala
Sept. 21 - Chadron vs. McCook at Ogallala
Sept. 23 - McCook at LPS Invite
Sept. 28 - St. Cecilia at McCook
North Platte
Aug. 14 - North Platte at Northwest
Aug. 17 - North Platte at Papillion-LaVista South
Aug. 18 - North Platte at LPS Invite
Aug. 19 - North Platte at LPS Invite
Aug. 21 - North Platte at Kearney
Aug. 22 - Cozad at North Platte
Aug. 24 - North Platte vs. Gross at Hastings
Aug. 24 - North Platte vs. Skutt at Hastings
Aug. 26 - North Platte at LPS Invite
Aug. 29 - GICC at North Platte (DH)
Aug. 31 - Hastings at North Platte (DH)
Sept. 2 - North Platte at McCook Invite
Sept. 5 - St. Cecilia at North Platte (DH)
Sept. 7 - Lincoln Southeast at North Platte (DH)
Sept. 11 - Northwest at North Platte (DH)
Sept. 12 - North Platte at Scottsbluff (DH)
Sept. 14 - North Platte at Hastings
Sept. 16 - North Platte Invite
Sept. 19 - North Platte at McCook
Sept. 23 - North Platte at LPS Invite
Sept. 25 - North Platte at Grand Island (DH)
Sept. 30 - North Platte at Gretna
FOOTBALL
Anselmo-Merna
Aug. 25 - Anselmo-Merna at Twin Loup
Sept. 1 - Anselmo-Merna at Ansley-Litchfield
Sept. 8 - Central Valley at Anselmo-Merna
Sept. 15 - Leyton at Anselmo-Merna
Sept. 22 - Anselmo-Merna at Mullen
Sept. 28 - Sandhills/Thedford at Anselmo-Merna
Sept. 6 - Hyannis at Anselmo-Merna
Sept. 13 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup
Arthur County
Aug. 25 - Garden County at Arthur County
Sept. 1 - Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore
Sept. 15 - Hay Springs at Arthur County
Sept. 22 - Paxton at Arthur County
Sept. 29 - Arthur County at Southwest
Oct. 6 - Arthur County at Wauneta-Palisade
Oct. 13 - Brady at Arthur County
Oct. 20 - Arthur County at Wallace
Brady
Aug. 25 - Brady at SEM
Sept. 8 - Brady at Heartland Lutheran
Sept. 15 - Stuart at Brady
Sept. 21 - Wallace at Brady
Sept. 29 - Brady at Paxton
Oct. 6 - Southwest at Brady
Oct. 13 - Brady at Arthur County
Oct. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Brady
Broken Bow
Aug. 25 - Boone Central at Broken Bow
Sept. 1 - Broken Bow at Ogallala
Sept. 8 - McCook at Broken Bow
Sept. 15 - Broken Bow at O’Neill
Sept. 22 - Cozad at Broken Bow
Sept. 29 - Broken Bow at Holdrege
Oct. 6 - Broken Bow at Minden
Oct. 13 - Ord at Broken Bow
Oct. 20 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Chase County
Aug. 25 - Chase County at Alliance
Sept. 1 - Sidney at Chase County
Sept. 8 - Chase County at Amherst
Sept. 15 - Chase County at Gibbon
Sept. 22 - Gordon-Rushville at Chase County
Sept. 28 - Chase County at Hershey
Oct. 10 - Mitchell at Chase County
Oct. 13 - Woodriver at Chase County
Oct. 20 - Chase County at Valentine
Cozad
Aug. 25 - McCook at Cozad
Sept. 1 - Cozad at Central City
Sept. 8 - Ogallala at Cozad
Sept. 15 - Cozad at Lexington
Sept. 22 - Cozad at Broken Bow
Sept. 29 - Gothenburg at Cozad
Oct. 6 - Cozad at Sidney
Oct. 13 - Holdrege at Cozad
Oct. 20 - Cozad at Minden
Creek Valley
Aug. 25 - Sioux County at Creek Valley
Aug. 31 - Creek Valley at Minatare
Sept. 8 - Creek Valley at Crawford
Sept. 14 - Southwest at Creek Valley
Sept. 21 - Creek Valley at South Platte
Sept. 29 - Banner County at Creek Valley
Oct. 6 - Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
Oct. 20 - Garden County at Creek Valley
Dundy County-Stratton
Aug. 24 - Dundy County-Stratton at Sedgwick County, CO
Sept. 1 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 8 - Axtell at Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 15 - Dundy County-Stratton at Bertrand
Sept. 21 - Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 29 - Dundy County-Stratton at Loomis
Oct. 6 - Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County
Oct. 12 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Dundy County-Stratton
Garden County
Aug. 25 - Garden County at Arthur County
Aug. 31 - Paxton at Garden County
Sept. 8 - Wallace at Garden County
Sept. 22 - Garden County at Hay Springs
Sept. 29 - South Platte at Garden County
Oct. 6 - Garden County at Banner County
Oct. 13 - Potter-Dix at Garden County
Oct. 20 - Garden County at Creek Valley
Gothenburg
Aug. 25 - Ogallala at Gothenburg
Sept. 1 - Gothenburg at McCook
Sept. 8 - Adams Central at Gothenburg
Sept. 15 - Alliance at Gothenburg
Sept. 22 - Gothenburg at Chadron
Sept. 29 - Gothenburg at Cozad
Oct. 6 - Holdrege at Gothenburg
Oct. 13 - Minden at Gothenburg
Oct. 20 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Hershey
Aug. 25 - Hershey at Gibbon
Sept. 1 - Kearney Catholic at Hershey
Sept. 8 - Centrua at Hershey
Sept. 15 - Hershey at Holyoke, CO
Sept. 22 - Hershey at Mitchell
Sept. 28 - Chase County at Hershey
Oct. 6 - Hershey at Valentine
Oct. 13 - Gordon-Rushville at Hershey
Oct. 20 - Hershey at Amherst
Hi-Line
Aug. 25 - Pleasanton at Hi-Line
Sept. 1 - Hi-Line at St. Pat’s
Sept. 8 - Sutton at Hi-Line
Sept. 15 - Hi-Line at Arcadia/Loup City
Sept. 22 - Southern Valley at Hi-Line
Sept. 29 - Arapahoe at Hi-Line
Oct. 6 - Hi-Line at Alma
Oct. 13 - Hi-Line at Cambridge
Hitchcock County
Aug. 25 - Bayard at Hitchcock County
Sept. 1 - Hitchcock County at Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 8 - South Loup at Hitchcock County
Sept. 15 - Hitchcock County at Loomis
Sept. 22 - Bertrand at Hitchcock County
Sept. 29 - Hitchcock County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Oct. 6 - Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County
Oct. 12 - Hitchcock County at Medicine Valley
Hyannis
Aug. 25 - Kimball at Hyannis
Sept. 1 - Hyannis at Morrill
Sept. 8 - Hyannis at Hemingford
Sept. 15 - Mullen at Hyannis
Sept. 22 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 28 - South Loup at Hyannis
Oct. 6 - Hyannis at Anselmo-Merna
Oct. 12 - Leyton at Hyannis
Lexington
Aug. 25 - York at Lexington
Sept. 1 - Crete at Lexington
Sept. 8 - Lexington at Norris
Sept. 15 - Cozad at Lexington
Sept. 22 - Lexington at Hastings
Sept. 29 - Gering at Lexington
Oct. 6 - Lexington at LIncoln Northwest
Oct. 13 - Northwest at Lexington
Oct. 20 - Lexington at Scottsbluff
Maxwell
Aug. 25 - Morrill at Maxwell
Sept. 1 - Maxwell at Bridgeport
Sept. 7 - Maxwell at Southern Valley
Sept. 15 - Sandhills Valley at Maxwell
Sept. 22 - Hemingford at Maxwell
Sept. 29 - Maxwell at St. Pat’s
Oct. 5 - Perkins County at Maxwell
Oct. 13 - Maxwell at Sutherland
Maywood-Hayes Center
Aug. 24 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Sutherland
Sept. 1 - South Loup at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 8 - Silver Lake at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Medicine Valley
Sept. 22 - Loomis at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 29 - Hitchcock County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Oct. 6 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Bertrand
Oct. 12 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Dundy County-Stratton
McCook
Aug. 25 - McCook at Cozad
Sept. 1 - Gothenburg at McCook
Sept. 8 - McCook at Broken Bow
Sept. 15 - Holdrege at McCook
Sept. 22 - Sidney at McCook
Sept. 29 - McCook at Ogallala
Oct. 6 - Alliance at McCook
Oct. 13 - Adams Central at McCook
Oct. 20 - McCook at Chadron
Medicine Valley
Aug. 25 - Medicine Valley at Mullen
Sept. 1 - Medicine Valley at Burwell
Sept. 8 - Overton at Medicine Valley
Sept. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Medicine Valley
Sept. 21 - Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 29 - Bertrand at Medicine Valley
Oct. 6 - Medicine Valley at Loomis
Oct. 12 - Hitchcock County at Medicine Valley
Mullen
Aug. 25 - Medicine Valley at Mullen
Sept. 1 - Twin Loup at Mullen
Sept. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 15 - Mullen at Hyannis
Sept. 22 - Anselmo-Merna at Mullen
Sept. 29 - Leyton at Mullen
Oct. 6 - Mullen at South Loup
Oct. 12 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford
North Platte
Aug. 18 - Papillion-LaVista South at North Platte
Aug. 25 - North Platte at Grand Island
Sept. 1 - Scottsbluff at North Platte
Sept. 15 - North Platte at Columbus
Sept. 22 - Kearney at North Platte
Sept. 29 - North Platte at Omaha Westside
Oct. 6 - Lincoln Northeast at North Platte
Oct. 13 - North Platte at Norfolk
Oct. 20 - North Platte at Papillion-LaVista
St. Pat’s
Aug. 18 - Bridgeport at St. Pat’s
Aug. 25 - St. Pat’s at Cambridge
Sept. 1 - Hi-Line at St. Pat’s
Sept. 8 - St. Pat’s at Kimball
Sept. 15 - Sutherland at St. Pat’s
Sept. 21 - St. Pat’s at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 29 - Maxwell at St. Pat’s
Oct. 13 - St. Pat’s at Perkins County
Ogallala
Aug. 25 - Ogallala at Gothenburg
Sept. 1 - Broken Bow at Ogallala
Sept. 8 - Ogallala at Cozad
Sept. 15 - Gering at Ogallala
Sept. 22 - Ogallala at Alliance
Sept. 29 - McCook at Ogallala
Oct. 6 - Ogallala at Chadron
Oct. 13 - Sidney at Ogallala
Oct. 20 - Ogallala at Holdrege
Paxton
Aug. 25 - Hay Springs at Paxton
Aug. 31 - Paxton at Garden County
Sept. 15 - Shelton at Paxton
Sept. 22 - Paxton at Arthur County
Sept. 29 - Brady at Paxton
Oct. 6 - Wallace at Paxton
Oct. 13 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade
Oct. 19 - Paxton at Southwest
Perkins County
Aug. 25 - Perkins County at Bridgeport
Sept. 1 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 8 - Bayard at Perkins County
Sept. 15 - Kimball at Perkins County
Sept. 22 - Perkins County at Sutherland
Sept. 29 - Sandhills Valley at Perkins County
Oct. 5 - Perkins County at Maxwell
Oct. 13 - St. Pat’s at Perkins County
Sandhills Valley
Aug. 25 - Southern Valley at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 1 - Sandhills Valley at Bayard
Sept. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 15 - Sandhills Valley at Maxwell
Sept. 21 - St. Pat’s at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 29 - Sandhills Valley at Perkins County
Oct. 6 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley
Oct. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Arapahoe
Sandhills/Thedford
Aug. 24 - Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 1 - Hitchcock County at Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 8 - Sandhills/Thedford at Twin Loup
Sept. 15 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Sept. 22 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 28 - Sandhills/Thedford at Anselmo-Merna
Oct. 6 - Sandhills/Thedford at Leyton
Oct. 12 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford
South Loup
Aug. 24 - Elm Creek at South Loup
Sept. 1 - South Loup at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 8 - South Loup at Hitchcock County
Sept. 15 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Sept. 22 - South Loup at Leyton
Sept. 28 - South Loup at Hyannis
Oct. 6 - Mullen at South Loup
Oct. 13 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup
South Platte
Aug. 24 - Southwest at South Platte
Sept. 1 - South Platte at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 15 - South Platte at Wallace
Sept. 21 - Creek Valley at South Platte
Sept. 29 - South Platte at Garden County
Oct. 6 - Minatare at South Platte
Oct. 13 - Banner County at South Platte
Oct. 20 - South Platte at Potter-Dix
Southwest
Aug. 24 - Southwest at South Platte
Sept. 8 - Wilcox-Hildreth at Southwest
Sept. 14 - Southwest at Creek Valley
Sept. 22 - Southwest at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 29 - Arthur County at Southwest
Oct. 6 - Southwest at Brady
Oct. 13 - Wallace at Southwest
Oct. 19 - Paxton at Southwest
Sutherland
Aug. 24 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Sutherland
Sept. 1 - Sutherland at Hemingford
Sept. 8 - Bridgeport at Sutherland
Sept. 15 - Sutherland at St. Pat’s
Sept. 22 - Perkins County at Sutherland
Sept. 29 - Sutherland at Morrill
Oct. 6 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley
Oct. 13 - Maxwell at Sutherland
Wallace
Aug. 25 - Cody-Kilgore at Wallace
Sept. 8 - Wallace at Garden County
Sept. 15 - South Platte at Wallace
Sept. 21 - Wallace at Brady
Sept. 28 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Oct. 6 - Wallace at Paxton
Oct. 13 - Wallace at Southwest
Oct. 20 - Arthur County at Wallace
Wauneta-Palisade
Aug. 25 - Wauneta-Palisade at Banner County
Sept. 1 - South Platte at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 8 - Wauneta-Palisade at Sioux County
Sept. 22 - Southwest at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 28 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Oct. 6 - Arthur County at Wauneta-Palisade
Oct. 13 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade
Oct. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Brady
CROSS COUNTRY
Brady
Aug. 25 - Brady at Medicine Valley Invite
Sept. 1 - Brady at St. Pat’s Invite
Sept. 10 - Brady at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 15 - Brady at Arapahoe Invite
Sept. 22 - Brady at Maywood-Hayes Center Invite
Sept. 26 - Brady at UNK Invite
Sept. 29 - Brady at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 4 - ??
Oct. 13 - ??
Broken Bow
Aug. 26 - Broken Bow at Sutherland Invite
Sept. 2 - Broken Bow at Cozad Invite
Sept. 9 - Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 14 - Broken Bow at Central City Invite
Sept. 21 - Broken Bow at ?? Invite
Sept. 25 - Broken Bow at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - Broken Bow at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Broken Bow at SWC Meet
Chase County
Aug. 24 - Chase County at DCS Invite
Sept. 1 - Chase County at Cambridge Invite
Sept. 7 - Chase County Invite
Sept. 14 - Chase County at McCook Invite
Sept. 21 - Chase County at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 25 - Chase County at UNK Invite
Creek Valley
Sept. 21 - Creek Valley at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 28 - Creek Valley at Bayard Invite
Dundy County-Stratton
Aug. 24 - Dundy County-Stratton at DCS Invite
Sept. 1 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge Invite
Sept. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at Chase County Invite
Sept. 14 - Dundy County-Stratton at McCook Invite
Sept. 21 - Dundy County-Stratton at Maywood-Hayes Center Invite
Sept. 28 - Dundy County-Stratton at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Dundy County-Stratton at RPAC
Gothenburg
Aug. 31 - Gothenburg at Overton Invite
Sept. 1 - Gothenburg at Minden Invite
Sept. 9 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 14 - Gothenburg at Fillmore Central Invite
Sept. 21 - Gothenburg at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 25 - Gothenburg at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Gothenburg at SWC
Hershey
Aut. 24 - Hershey at Medicine Valley Invite
Aug. 31 - Hershey at North Platte Invite
Sept. 7 - Hershey at Chase County Invite
Sept. 14 - Hershey at McCook Invite
Sept. 21 - Hershey at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 25 - Hershey at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - Hershey at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Hershey at SPVA Meet, Grant
Hi-Line
Aug. 24 - Hi-Line at Medicine Valley Invite
Sept. 1 - Hi-Line at Cambridge Invite
Sept. 5 - Hi-Line at Lexington Invite
Sept. 9 - Hi-Line at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 14 - Hi-Line at Arapahoe Invite
Sept. 21 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center Invite
Sept. 25 - Hi-Line at UNK Invite
Oct. 5 - Hi-Line at Wilcox-Hildreth Invite
Hitchcock County
Aug. 25 - Hitchcock County at Chase County Invite
Sept. 2 - Hitchcock County at Cambridge Invite
Sept. 8 - Hitchcock County Invite
Sept. 15 - Hitchcock County at McCook Invite
Sept. 26 - Hitchcock County at UNK Invite
Sept. 29 - Hitchcock County at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 6 - Hitchcock County at RPAC Meet, McCook
Lexington
Aug. 31 - Lexington at Overton Invite
Sept. 5 - Lexington Invite
Sept. 8 - Lexington at Kearney Invite
Sept. 14 - Lexington at Central City Invite
Sept. 23 - Lexington at Kansas University Invite
Sept. 25 - Lexington at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - Lexington at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Lexington at SWC Meet
Maxwell
Aug. 24 - Maxwell at Medicine Valley Invite
Aug. 31 - Maxwell at St. Pat’s Invite
Sept. 9 - Maxwell at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 14 - Maxwell at Arapahoe Invite
Sept. 21 - Maxwell at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 28 - Maxwell at Gothenburg Invite
Maywood-Hayes Center
Aug. 24 - Maywood-Hayes Center Invite
Sept. 1 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cambridge Invite
Sept. 7 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Chase County Invite
Sept. 14 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Arapahoe Invite
Sept. 25 - Maywood-Hayes Center at UNK Invite
Oct. 5 - Maywood-Hayes Center at RPAC Meet
McCook
Aug. 26 - McCook at Sutherland Invite
Sept. 2 - McCook at Cozad Invite
Sept. 9 - McCook at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 14 - McCook Invite
Sept. 21 - McCook at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 25 - McCook at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - McCook at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - McCook at SWC Meet
Medicine Valley
Aug. 24 - Medicine Valley Invite
Sept. 1 - Medicine Valley at Cambridge Invite
Sept. 9 - Medicine Valley at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 11 - Medicine Valley at Alma Invite
Sept. 14 - Medicine Valley at Arapahoe Invite
Sept. 21 - Medicine Valley at MHC Invite
Sept. 28 - Medicine Valley at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Medicine Valley at RPAC Meet
Mullen
Aug. 24 - Mullen at Valentine
Sept. 1 - Mullen at Sioux Falls Invite
Sept. 7 - Mullen at Chase County Invite
Sept. 12 - Mullen at Bridgeport Invite
Sept. 21 - Mullen at MHC Invite
Sept. 25 - Mullen at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - Mullen at Bayard Invite
Oct. 3 - Mullen at MNAC Meet
North Platte
Aug. 26 - North Platte at Kearney Invite
Sept. 1 - North Platte at Sioux Falls Invite
Sept. 14 - North Platte at McCook Invite
Sept. 19 - North Platte at Hastings Invite
Sept. 28 - North Platte at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - North Platte at Sidney Invite
NP St. Pat’s
Ogallala
Aug. 26 - Ogallala at North Platte
Sept. 2 - Ogallala at Cozad Invite
Sept. 7 - Ogallala at Chase County Invite
Sept. 14 - Ogallala at McCook Invite
Sept. 21 - Ogallala Invite
Sept. 25 - Ogallala at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - Ogallala at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Ogallala at SWC Meet
Paxton
Aug. 31 - Paxton at St. Pat’s Invite
Sept. 14 - Paxton at Arapahoe Invite
Sept. 21 - Paxton at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 28 - Paxton at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Paxton at Alma Invite
Perkins County
Aug. 31 - Perkins County at St. Pat’s Invite
Sept. 7 - Perkins County at Chase County Invite
Sept. 14 - Perkins County at McCook Invite
Sept. 21 - Perkins County at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 25 - Perkins County at UNK Invite
Oct. 5 - Perkins County Invite
Sandhills Valley
Aug. 26 - Sandhills Valley at North Platte Invite
Aug. 31 - Sandhills Valley at St. Pat’s Invite
Sept. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Cozad Invite
Sept. 9 - Sandhills Valley at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 14 - Sandhills Valley at McCook Invite
Sept. 21 - Sandhills Valley at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 25 - Sandhills Valley at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - Sandhills Valley at Gothenburg Invite
Sandhills/Thedford
Aug. 24 - Sandhills/Thedford at Burwell Invite
Aug. 31 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth Invite
Sept. 7 - Sandhills/Thedford at Loup City Invite
Sept. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Broken Bow
Sept. 14 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ravenna Invite
Sept. 22 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ord Invite
Sept. 28 - Sandhills/Thedford at Atkinson Invite
Oct. 3 - Sandhills/Thedford at RPAC Meet
South Loup
South Platte
Aug. 24 - South Platte at DCS Invite
Aug. 31 - South Platte at St. Pat’s Invite
Sept. 7 - South Platte at Chase County Invite
Sept. 21 - South Platte at MHC Invite
Sept. 28 - South Platte at Scottsbluff Invite
Southwest
Aug. 24 - Southwest at DCS Invite
Aug. 31 - Southwest at St. Pat’s Invite
Sept. 7 - Southwest at Chase County Invite
Sept. 21 - Southwest at MHC Invite
Sept. 28 - Southwest at Scottsbluff Invite
Sutherland
Aug. 26 - Sutherland Invite
Aug. 31 - Sutherland at St. Pat’s Invite
Sept. 7 - Sutherland at Chase county Invite
Sept. 14 - Sutherland at McCook Invite
Sept. 21 - Sutherland at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 25 - Sutherland at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - Sutherland at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Sutherland at Perkins County Invite
Wallace
Aug. 24 - Wallace at DCS Invite
Aug. 31 - Wallace at St. Pat’s Invite
Sept. 7 - Wallace at Chase County Invite
Sept. 14 - Wallace at Arapahoe Invite
Sept. 21 - Wallace at MHC Invite
Sept. 25 - Wallace at UNK Invite
Sept. 28 - Wallace at Gothenburg Invite
Oct. 5 - Wallace at RPAC Meet
GOLF
Broken Bow
Aug. 24 - Broken Bow at McCook Invite
Aug. 25 - Broken Bow at Axtell Invite
Aug. 29 - Broken Bow at Minden Invite
Sept. 5 - Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 7 - Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic Invite
Sept. 12 - Broken Bow at Gothenburg Invite
Sept. 14 - Broken Bow at ??
Sept. 18 - Broken Bow at Burwell Invite
Sept. 21 - Broken Bow at Holdrege Invite
Sept. 25 - Broken Bow at Cozad Invite
Sept. 26 - Broken Bow at SWC Invite
Cozad
Aug. 17 - Cozad at Lexington Invite
Aug. 24 - Cozad at Kearney Invite
Aug. 29 - Cozad at Kearney Catholic Invite
Sept. 5 - Cozad at Minden Invite
Sept. 8 - Cozad at Lexington Invite
Sept. 12 - Cozad at Gothenburg Invite
Sept. 14 - Cozad at ??
Sept. 18 - Cozad at Lexington
Sept. 19 - Cozad at ??
Sept. 25 - Cozad Invite
Sept. 26 - Cozad at SWC Invite
Creek Valley
Aug. 22 - Creek Valley at Garden County
Aug. 31 - Creek Valley Invite
Sept. 5 - Creek Valley at Perkins County Invite
Sept. 7 - Creek Valley at Mitchell
Sept. 11 - Creek Valley at Hershey Invite
Sept. 14 - Creek Valley at North Platte Invite
Sept. 19 - Creek Valley at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 21 - Creek Valley at Bridgeport Invite
Sept. 27 - Creek Valley at DCS Invite
Dundy County-Stratton
Aug. 17 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge Invite
Aug. 25 - Dundy County-Stratton at McCook Invite
Sept. 5 - Dundy County-Stratton at Goodland Invite
Sept. 14 - Dundy County-Stratton at Hershey Invite
Sept. 19 - Dundy County-Stratton ??
Sept. 21 - Dundy County-Stratton at Holdrege Invite
Sept. 27 - Dundy County-Stratton Invite
Garden County
Sept. 24 - Garden County at Bayard Invite
Sept. 29 - Garden County at Kimball Invite
Sept. 31 - Garden County at Chappell Invite
Gothenburg
Aug. 21 - Hershey at Gothenburg Dual
Aug. 24 - Gothenburg at McCook Invite
Aug. 31 - Gothenburg at York Invite
Sept. 5 - Gothenburg at York Invite
Sept. 8 - Gothenburg at Lexington Invite
Sept. 12 - Gothenburg Invite
Sept. 18 - Gothenburg at Dawson County Invite
Sept. 21 - North Platte at Gothenburg Dual
Sept. 25 - Gothenburg at Cozad Invite
Sept. 26 - Gothenburg at SWC Meet
Hershey
Aug. 21 - Hershey at Gothenburg Dual
Aug. 24 - Hershey at Scottsbluff Invite
Aug. 31 - Hershey at Chappell
Sept. 5 - Hershey at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 11 - Hershey Invite
Sept. 14 - Hershey Quad
Sept. 19 - Hershey at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 21 - Hershey at Scottsbluff Invite
Sept. 25 - Hershey at Cozad Invite
Sept. 27 - Hershey at DCS Invite
Lexington
Aug. 17 - Lexington at Cozad Quad
Aug. 25 - Lexington at McCook Invite
Aug. 29 - Lexington at Scottsbluff Invite
Aug. 31 - Lexington at York Invite
Sept. 8 - Lexington Invite
Sept. 11 - Lexington at Hershey Invite
Sept. 12 - Lexington at Gothenburg Invite
Sept. 14 - Lexington at North Platte Invite
Sept. 18 - Lexington Tri
Sept. 21 - Lexington at Holdrege Invite
Sept. 26 - Lexington at Hastings Invite
Sept. 29 - Lexington at Central Conference Meet
McCook
Aug. 17 - McCook at Cozad Quad
Aug. 22 - McCook at Sidney Invite
Aug. 25 - McCook Invite
Aug. 31 - McCook at Grand Island Invite
Sept. 5 - McCook at North Platte Dual
Sept. 8 - McCook at Lexington Invite
Sept. 12 - McCook at Gothenburg Invite
Sept. 19 - McCook at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 21 - McCook at Holdrege Invite
Sept. 26 - McCook at SWC Meet
Sept. 27 - McCook at DCS Invite
Mullen
Aug. 24 - Mullen at Ainsworth Invite
Aug. 31 - Mullen at Creek Valley Invite
Sept. 5 - Mullen at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 8 - Mullen at Lexington Invite
Sept. 11 - Mullen at Hershey Invite
Sept. 14 - Mullen Invite
Sept. 19 - Mullen at Valentine Invite
Sept. 21 - Mullen at Bridgeport Invite
Sept. 25 - Mullen at Alliance Invite
North Platte
Aug. 18 - North Platte at Ogallala Dual
Aug. 25 - North Platte at Axtell Invite
Aug. 29 - North Platte at Grand Island Invite
Sept. 1 - North Platte at LPS INvite
Sept. 5 - McCook at North Platte Dual
Sept. 8 - North Platte at Lexington Invite
Sept. 11 - North Platte Invite
Sept. 12 - North Platte at Hastings Invite
Sept. 14 - North Platte Invite
Sept. 19 - North Platte ???
Sept. 21 - North Platte at Gothenburg Dual
Sept. 25 - Kearney at North Platte Dual
Sept. 27 - North Platte at DCS Invite
NP St. Pat’s
Ogallala
Aug. 18 - Ogallala at North Platte Dual
Aug. 22 - Ogallala at Sidney Invite
Aug. 25 - Ogallala at McCook Invite
Aug. 29 - Ogallala at Scottsbluff Invite
Sept. 5 - Ogallala at Broken Bow Invite
Sept. 11 - Ogallala at Gering Invite
Sept. 14 - Ogallala at North Platte Invite
Sept. 19 - Ogallala Invite
Sept. 21 - Ogallala at Holdrege Invite
Sept. 26 - Ogallala at SWC Meet
Paxton
Perkins County
Aug. 21 - Perkins County at St. Pat’s Invite
Aug. 24 - Perkins County at Scottsbluff Invite
Aug. 29 - Perkins County at Kimball Invite
Aug. 31 - Perkins County at Creek Valley Invite
Sept. 5 - Perkins County Invite
Sept. 14 - Perkins County at North Platte Quad
Sept. 19 - Perkins County at Ogallala Invite
Sept. 21 - Perkins County at Bridgeport Invite
Sept. 27 - Perkins County at DCS Invite
South Loup
Southwest
Aug. 17 - Southwest at Cambridge Invite
Aug. 25 - Southwest at McCook Invite
Aug. 31 - Southwest at Grand Island Invite
Sept. 5 - Southwest at Perkins County Invite
Sept. 8 - Southwest at Lexington Invite
Sept. 12 - Southwest at Gothenburg Invite
Sept. 14 - Southwest at Hershey Quad
Sept. 21 - Southwest at Holdrege Invite
Sept. 27 - Southwest at DCS Invite
TENNIS
Lexington
Aug. 24 - Lexington at Hastings
Aug. 25 - Scottsbluff at Lexington
Aug. 26 - Lexington at McCook Invite
Aug. 31 - Lexington at York Tri
Sept. 1 - McCook at Lexington
Sept. 2 - Lexington at Kearney Invite
Sept. 7 - Kearney at Lexington
Sept. 9 - Lexington at North Platte Invite
Sept. 14 - Lexington Invite
Sept. 15 - Lexington at Skutt Tri
Sept. 16 - Lexington at Skutt Invite
Sept. 19 - Lexington at Adams Central
Sept. 26 - Lexington at Kearney Catholic Invite
Sept. 29 - Lexington at Beatrice Invite
Oct. 3 - Kearney Catholic at Lexington
McCook
Aug. 25 - McCook at Kearney Quad
Aug. 26 - McCook Invite
Aug. 29 - McCook Tri
Sept. 1 - McCook at Lexington Tri
Sept. 8 - McCook at York Invite
Sept 9 - McCook at North Platte Invite
Sept. 11 - McCook at Kearney Tri
Sept. 14 - McCook at Lexington Invite
Sept. 19 - McCook at North Platte Tri
Sept. 22 - McCook at Lincoln East Tri
Sept. 23 - McCook at Elkhorn North Invite
Sept. 30 - McCook at North Platte Invite
Oct. 5 - North Platte at McCook
North Platte
Aug. 25 - North Platte at Papillion-LaVista South Invite
Aug. 31 - North Platte at Scottsbluff
Sept. 1 - North Platte at Scottsbluff Invite
Sept. 8 - North Platte Invite
Sept. 9 - North Platte Invite
Sept. 12 - Kearney at North Platte
Sept. 14 - North Platte at Lexington Invite
Sept. 19 - North Platte Tri
Sept. 21 - North Platte at Hastings
Sept. 22 - North Platte at Hastings Invite
Sept. 26 - North Platte at York Tri
Oct. 5 - North Platte at McCook