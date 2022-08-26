Fall Preview: Hershey cross country looks to build off youth in 2022

The Hershey cross country team might not have enough runners on the girls side to score as a team, but in this case, quality trumps quantity.

The Panthers only had three runners on the team at the time of a media session early in August, but coach Kyle Bottom said the team was looking to add a fourth.

But from the three they have, things are looking good. Two girls medaled at the conference meet and competed well in a tough district. And on the boys side, the Panthers have nine runners, including a junior, Chase Moorhead, who qualified for the 400-meter run at state track last year.

“It’s going to be a fun year,” Bottom said. “We’re a pretty young group still. We have three seniors total … so we have a young core group, but it’s a really devoted group. We’re coming off the best summer we had since I’ve been here.”

Brandy Bode and Kinley Folchert are looking to have strong seasons this year, even if Hershey doesn’t get enough to score as a team.

“This is my first year, so I was a little nervous going in,” Bode said. “I think as a group, all of us really put in the work, and hopefully it will show this fall.”

One week this summer, Bode hit 25 miles, which she called a milestone and said she never thought she could run that far.

Folchert started running at the end of the summer, and said it went better than she thought. Bottom didn’t set a routine for the runners this summer because they are involved in training for other sports, but he said he still sees his runners putting in the work.

“We provide guidance and meet a couple times a week,” he said. “When I took over, there wasn’t really anything that happened over the summers. That first year, you’d get three kids to meet and run, and then it kind of got to four or five. This summer was the first time … pretty much every week, you knew where everybody was.”

Of the nine boys on the team, just one is a senior and two are juniors. The rest of the team is freshmen and sophomores.

“The sophomore boys are night and day ahead of where they were a year ago,” Bottom said. “Our junior (Moorhead) is running real strong, he qualified for state in the 400 in track this year, so he’s really kind of set the tone and had a good summer.

The boys have been in the top two the last three years at the SPVA onference meet. They won the title three years ago, then finished runner up twice. Bottom said the girls couldn’t score last year as a team, but both girls medaled, which Bottom believed was the first time in 10 years.

Bottom wants both teams to build off the success they’ve seen over the last couple of seasons and reach the state meet. In order to do that, though, they need to get out of a tough district that includes Broken Bow, Chase County, Cozad, Gothenburg, McCook and Ogallala.

“We want to keep building to get back down to state. Get teams and individuals to state,” Bottom said. “We’re in one of the toughest districts in C, I think. Last year, I think seven of the top 20 down at state on the girls side came from our district. Boys side, the top three teams from our district went two, five and six down at state, so it’s a competitive district.”