Fall Preview: Hershey football seeks first win in two seasons in 2022

A new era for Hershey football officially begins in 2022. And for former assistant-turned-head coach Alex Lowther, he’s ready to get to work.

“It’s been a great summer with the kids. We got a lot of work in in the weight room for sure,” Lowther said. “Got a lot stronger and faster. The kids have really bought in. I think our numbers have been up from the last few seasons too. I have high hopes for the season for sure.”

Hershey has had its problems the last few seasons. The Panthers haven’t won a game in two years after a variety of issues including a coaching change midway through the 2021 season and a heavy reliance on underclassmen.

But Lowther, who took over as coach last season, is ready to begin implementing his style of coaching to what he said has been a receptive group.

“I think it helps that I have been the assistant the last two years and kind of took over in the middle of the season,” he said. “Just already developing there. And like the kids said, getting more excited about football because – it’s out there – we haven’t won a game in two years.”

The players have bought in too. Cooper Hill, now in his third season as the starting quarterback, has been working with Lowther since Lowther first arrived in Hershey two seasons ago.

He said he and the team are wanting to bring excitement back to Panther football, and it seems as if students want to play football again.

“Especially with seven on seven this summer, I thought we did really well,” Cooper Hill said. “We kind of changed midway through last season, and us three, we kind of are starting to know what we’re doing. And just getting those younger guys bought in, I thought we did a good job of that this summer.”

To really cement that new era of Hershey football, though, both players and coaches alike agree that the Panthers need to get that first win and end the drought.

“These past two years have been pretty tough,” Hill said. “Us four, we have not won a game yet in our careers yet. We’re hungry and excited to get that first win.”

“I think all of us just really want to win more than ever now,” running back Alex Brown added. “We have more pressure on us, new coach and everything, so I think we’re just going to try to win a lot harder this year.”

A new coach also means new systems. Lowther said defensively, they’re going to try to make it as basic as possible to allow the players to play free and play fast. Offensively, the Panthers will play more spread and allow Hill to throw it around a little bit.

“I feel like athlete-wise, we can really match up with anyone in the state,” Lowther said. “So a lot of RPO-type stuff, no huddle, and we’re going to try to go as fast as possible because I feel like that’s one thing we’re going to use to our advantage is our speed.”

Hershey opens its season at home against Gibbon before two road matchups against Kearney Catholic and Centura. The Panthers return home to face Holyoke (Colorado) and Mitchell before swapping home and road games the rest of the season.

“Right now, our whole focus is go out there, first game, home game against Gibbon and go win it,” Lowther said. “And who knows what we can do from there, get the momentum going for sure.”