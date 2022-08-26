Fall Preview: Hershey softball starts second season with high hopes

Last season for the Hershey softball team was all about getting on the field and playing for the first time. Wins and losses didn’t matter as much, only that the girls were setting a foundation for what’s to come.

As the second season starts and the Panthers take the field, the team is looking to take the next steps in developing the new program: winning more games and getting closer as a team.

“Growing as a team and getting closer. I feel like we’re already really close, but we definitely can get closer,” shortstop and pitcher Jordyn Messersmith said.

“And just getting better and working hard every day. And winning games,” first baseman and pitcher Olivia Moorhead added.

The Panthers are led by two seniors in Messersmith and Elizabeth Schmitt and four juniors in Moorhead, Adrienna Quiroga, Kaley Castillo and Karlee Denny.

Messersmith said the team has a couple underclassmen coming up who can be good.

“We don’t have much experience this year still, though,” she said. “We only have two seniors and three juniors, so we’re still pretty young. We have some good freshmen coming up so that’s good.”

The Panthers have 15 players on the roster, including five freshmen and four sophomores. A lot of underclassmen will be relied on to step up right away against some more experienced competition.

Hershey plays Cozad, Gering and Kearney Catholic within the first week of the season, which will serve as a test of what’s to come.

The Panthers also play Chase County in a doubleheader. Hershey defeated the Longhorns 10-5 for the first win in program history. Its other win came against Schuyler, which isn’t on the schedule this year.

Following Kearney Catholic, Hershey hosts Bayard in a doubleheader, then heads to Alliance for two on the road. The Panthers also face Holdrege four times, Southern Valley/Alma three times, and end the season with two games against Gothenburg.

The Panthers also got to go through their first true offseason, where some of the girls got to work on their game through summer leagues or just individual work.

“I thought it went good,” Messersmith said about the summer. “We had a lot of girls showing up every week so it was good.”

When asked about what would make this season a positive one for the team despite being so young and inexperienced, Messersmith said what someone would expect most players to say.

“Make positive memories and win ball games,” Messersmith said.