Fall Preview: Hershey volleyball looks to improve on last season's 19-8 record

The Hershey volleyball team enters the 2022 season with a goal in mind: build off last year’s 19-8 record.

With a mix of both young and experienced players, and the return of leading attacker Tahlia Steinbeck from an injury, coaches and players alike are feeling good about the upcoming season.

“I’m really excited for this year,” coach Samantha Kennedy said. “We have a lot of returning players, a lot of good leaders. The girls have been working super hard this summer between all three of our summer camps that we went to, so I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”

Hershey returns five seniors and a handful of juniors with varsity experience. Kennedy said the team is diverse as far as age goes with a good mix from each class.

“I think we’re building off the same energy and same work ethic as we did last year and like even more,” Eryka Anderson said. “I feel like we’re going to come into this year more confident and build off of last year.”

A lot of time early in the season will be spent building relationships between teammates and creating a winning atmosphere, Kennedy said. The Panthers relied on senior leadership last year to put Hershey in position to qualify for state, and this year’s senior class will help them achieve their goals.

“We set the standard pretty high, and we want to live up to that,” Maddie Guernsey said. “We still have a lot of confidence from last year, all of us played last year. I know we’re excited for this year, and we just want to build off what we had.”

“Building relationships is huge for us, just making everybody feel welcome and building that culture,” Steinbeck added.

Kennedy agrees, saying her team is in good shape with how many returners it has across the board.

Emma Hall helped fill the hole left behind by Steinbeck’s injury last season and led the team with 204 kills and 40 aces. Guernsey was second on the team with 28 aces.

“I think we’re on the right track, we just need more experience,” Kennedy said. “And I think with all our returning players coming back this year, just working hard everyday at practice and knowing what we need to do to get better.”

Outside of a tough SPVA schedule, Hershey also faces teams like Class B Lexington and McCook, and Class C1 Ogallala, Broken Bow and Kearney Catholic. The Panthers also head to the Lexington Invite and the Elm Creek Tournament, and they host the Hershey Round Robin.

But Kennedy knows her team is up for the challenge and can compete against these teams.

“Just having confidence is the main thing,” Kennedy said. “These girls know what to do, they know how to do it. If we can just have confidence and trust one another, things will come together for us.”