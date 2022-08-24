Fall Preview: Maxwell cross country program shows growth in numbers from last season

MAXWELL — The Maxwell cross country program more than doubled in size in a year.

The Wildcats' boys squad has three individuals — senior Dallas Beegle, junior Elio Nila and freshman Max Robinson — which matches the number of members on last year's boys and girls teams combined.

The Maxwell girls have five runners: sophomore Billie DeGarmo and freshmen Keilah Curtis, Emme Lucas, Lexi Ertle and Serenity Cooper.

"There's not a lot of experience there outside of Dallas and Elio, but with a few more numbers, it allows us to be a little more competitive in practice," said Maxwell coach Jarod Meinheit, who is in his 14th season with the program. "Running by yourself, unless you are one of those individuals who can mentally engage, it can be tough."

Meinheit said both Beegle and Nila have mental toughness.

"They both are different types of leaders," Meinheit said. "You have some that are very vocal with their leadership, but Dallas and Elio do it in a different way. They lead by example.

"You're not going to hear much out of them, but you will see (the leadership) in their work ethic in practice."

Both fell just short of a trip to the state cross country meet last year, and Meinheit said that has provided motivation this season.

"They ended the season on a high note even though they didn't quite reach (the goals) that they wanted to," he said. "I think they carry that into this season. They push each other and themselves in practice, and I think they want to take the small steps (during the season) in order to reach their ultimate goal this year. They want to get to Kearney and then see what happens from there."

Meinheit says his younger runners have goals as well, but with some never having run in a competitive race before, it might take a longer path to reach them.

"We want them to get that experience and how it's supposed to feel and how it's supposed to go (in a race)," Meinheit said. "It's a series of baby steps for them to understand that it's not going to happen overnight."

That first test came Thursday as Maxwell opened its season with the Medicine Valley Invite in Curtis. The schedule also includes meets in Kearney and Gothenburg a few days apart late in the season.

"The course at the (University of Nebraska at Kearney) is tough and the same goes for Gothenburg," Meinheit said. "There's a lot of strong teams and excellent runners at both meets. It's going to be a tough week for us."

He hopes it's also one that pays off for his athletes.

"Cross country is a sport that's really going to test you physically and mentally," Meinheit said. "I enjoy watching kids grow and for them to see what they are capable of. It's going to come, but like I said, it's not going to happen overnight. We have quite a ways from now until October."