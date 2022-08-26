Fall Preview: North Platte boys tennis enters season with around 25 players in program

Layton Moss’ encouragement to his new teammates on the tennis courts is a simple one.

“It’s a great sport to play,” the North Platte junior tells them about tennis. “You can get good but you have to put the time and effort in. You might not win every single match, but you can have fun and learn a lot each year you come out.”

The upperclassman is among the roughly 25 players on the Bulldogs’ boys tennis team. As one of the veterans on the squad, he said one of his goals this season is to engage the freshmen and sophomores and provide leadership to them.

The Bulldogs graduated a solid core of seven seniors and open the season on Sept. 1 with a triangular meet at Scottsbluff High School. North Platte hosts a two-day invitational on Sept. 9-10 at Cody Park and doesn’t have a home meet again until a dual against McCook on Oct. 6 to close out the regular season schedule.

The Bulldogs also travel to McCook on Sept. 20 for a dual matchup against a Bison team that finished second in the Class B team standings last year behind Mount Michael Benedictine.

The Bulldogs also travel to an invitational in Lexington, a host team that was sixth in Class B. There are also multiple matchups with Kearney, a program that is coming off a seventh-place finish in Class A.

While the Bulldogs face some challenging programs on the schedule, Dale Hall — who has coached the program for the past decade — said the team’s focus early in the fall is on execution.

“One of the most important things is getting better every day,” Hall said. “I think a lot of that comes with (players) working on technique — getting your ground stroke, getting your serve. If we’re able to do that, then we will be able to compete at a higher level come the end of the season.”

Moss’ sophomore season ended with a first-round loss in Class A doubles competition during the state meet.

Moss said while he feels more comfortable in singles competition, he admits, “I’m a better doubles player at the end of the day.”

He put in time over the summer looking to tighten up aspects of his game coming into this season. His focus in particular was on his forehand as well as his serves.

“I’ve really developed the different spins, placing and stuff like that to give me a good position (for the point),” Moss said of his serves.

Hall said Moss is not the only player who has put in time over the offseason. He added that 15 individuals turned out for conditioning week at the start of August as well.

“We had kids playing summer tennis leagues and some taking lessons with Coach John Lehmer,” Hall said, “and we’re excited to get (the season) started.”