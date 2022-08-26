Fall Preview: North Platte cross country turns to experience for fall season

Evan Caudy was the longtime No. 1 runner for the North Platte boys cross country team, and he finished his career with a third-place finish at state last season.

Now, it’s time for the rest of the team to step up and fill in the role Caudy had on the team.

“On the boys side, we lost Evan, but I’d say overall for our team, we returned pretty much everybody else, so we’re pretty excited about that,” coach Jake Hasenauer said. “There’s been a lot of growth and development this year, just seeing some of our freshmen become good runners as sophomores and people like Quade (Lowe) and Rian (Teets) getting another year older.”

Lowe and Teets, typically finishing second or third for the Bulldogs in no particular order, now become leaders on an experienced boys team looking to take the next step.

“I think making it to state is the main accomplishment that we’re always trying to go for, but for me personally, probably breaking 17 (minutes) is a big marker for top three and stuff like that,” Lowe said. “If we can do that, it’s a pretty good thing for the team and we can probably have better chances.”

Lowe said he and Teets seemed to always finish a race around the same time during both cross country and track and field. They finished within 15 seconds of each other at the state cross country meet last season, with Teets crossing at 17:20.6 and Lowe finishing at 17:35.7.

The girls return their two top runners in Zarah Blaesi and Marissa Holm, both of whom were ranked in the top 10 for most of last season. Blaesi, who is entering her senior year, said she isn’t focused on her time as much, but rather on making cross country a fun environment for the other girls.

“For me, I’m not too worried about time this year,” Blaesi said. “I just want to make sure everyone has fun, and even our freshmen and underclassmen, I want them to stick around and continue to do cross country, so making it fun for them and overall having a good time.”

The girls only lose Evelyn Blaesi, who finished 32nd overall at the state meet last year. Holm finished fifth and Zarah Blaesi would’ve been somewhere near the top five if she had finished the race.

“Both were two runners ranked in the top 10 all year last year, so their leadership is exciting there,” Hasenauer said. “Haylie Hoatson will be up there. She started off rough last year, had some stuff going on, and then gradually got better as the year went on. She’ll be a big help. Our girls team could be really solid. They’ve qualified for state the last two years.”

The road to state for both teams started over the summer. The Bulldogs trained throughout the summer and coaches encouraged all runners to participate. The Bulldogs have 50 athletes across both teams, and Hasenauer said 40 of them earned a summer T-shirt for showing up at least 30 days this summer.

“It’s been awesome. Awesome to see that buy-in,” Hasenauer said. “We’re looking forward to it. Before we know it, our home meet (is coming up). It’s going to be a good year. Have some new faces this year too.”

North Platte amassed 300 miles as a team this summer, including 11-mile sessions.

“When they’re freshmen, we start them a little bit lower and then they kind of build as is,” Hasenauer said. “Our juniors and seniors are pretty similar, so we kind of do different mileage groups and different types of workouts. Our freshmen, if we’re on a long run day, they’re not going to get over five miles a lot of them, but our upperclassmen, we get up to 11.”