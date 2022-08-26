Fall Preview: North Platte football look to core leadership for 2022 season

New North Platte football coach Kurt Altig was immediately asked what many would consider the proverbial elephant in the room during a preseason media session Aug. 4.

How do the Bulldogs replace a talent-heavy senior class led by Omaha World-Herald Athlete of the Year Vince Genatone?

Altig’s answer highlights North Platte’s biggest strength heading into the upcoming season: its core group of players’ experience.

“Football (is) the greatest team sport there is,” Altig said. “Obviously when you lose a great talent, it hurts, but we also have a lot of guys that are coming back to try and make up for things that Vince could do. We could make up for that in other places and still come out and be a real strong football team.”

That’s no issue on offense. The Bulldogs return two explosive playmakers from last season in Kolten Tilford and Brock Roblee.

Tilford stood out on special teams with long kickoff and punt returns and on defense as a corner. While he wasn’t North Platte’s main option on offense, Tilford still scored five rushing touchdowns and picked up 548 yards on 55 carries.

Roblee quickly became North Platte’s main rusher, netting 1186 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. He was used primarily as North Platte’s option for running up the middle, while Genatone was used if North Platte wanted to sweep to the outside.

Altig said the Bulldogs have 18 returning lettermen to serve as a core for the team, and North Platte will look toward incoming juniors and sophomores to step up.

With that talent-heavy senior class departing, there are plenty of roles that need to be filled. The biggest one is at quarterback. Who replaces Caleb Tonkinson? Altig isn’t sure yet.

Who will step up and help fill the wide receiver core? Cole Wright is gone, as is Carson Uehling. Ryan Kaminski was used heavily at receiver before his leg injury during the season.

Who helps fill out the size of Nic Davis on both the offensive and defensive lines? How well will Caleb Kinkaid slide into the tight end position?

“There’s no holding back this year. We’ve got a lot of kids that want to win here, that are willing to work their hardest. We know depth’s kind of a problem, but we aren’t worried about it. We have kids that want to play both sides of the ball, and they want to see the field.”

Another question is how will the team respond without former coach Todd Rice? Rice left for Garden Plain High School in Kansas over the summer, and Altig was named the new coach.

Altig was on Rice’s coaching staff, and he said things aren’t going to be too different. He just wants to show everyone

“In the past, we worked really hard to install some very specific offenses and defenses that are unlike many that are run across the state of Nebraska,” Altig said. “We’re going to throw some wrinkles in there, but our base is going to stay the same because we have a core and a foundation that can play that type of football really, really well. We’re going to stick with it. It’s hard to prepare for what we do when you don’t see it on a regular basis.”

North Platte started the season Aug. 19 on the road at Papillion-La Vista South. The Bulldogs’ home opener is Aug. 26 against Grand Island. Both games are at 7 p.m.