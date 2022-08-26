Fall Preview: North Platte softball hopes tough schedule will challenge Bulldogs early

The North Platte softball team isn’t afraid of playing tough teams early in the year. Coach Jeff Barner said the Bulldogs always schedule strong opponents early because it gives them a clear picture of where they sit.

This year is no different, but according to Barner, North Platte’s schedule might be even tougher than in years past.

North Platte plays mostly state qualifying teams early, including Papillion-La Vista South, Millard North and Skutt Catholic, as well as other district championship teams.

“This is the most challenging schedule we’ve probably put together in 10, 15 years,” Barner said. “I’m excited to see how we handle that challenge.”

The schedule is a challenge to North Platte’s different style this season. The Bulldogs have a strong pitching staff to pair with solid defense and team speed.

Tatum Montelongo returns on the mound for the fourth season as a starter, and two years removed from an incredible run at the state tournament that sparked a second-place finish for the Bulldogs.

She excelled in the circle last season, but North Platte fell in the district championship game.

Montelongo also plays summer softball, which she said allows her to work on her pitch placement and make sure she’s spinning her pitches.

“I always love playing summer ball, but coming home and playing for my high school team … it’s definitely a different atmosphere,” Montelongo said. “It’s nice to be able to play with North Platte on the front of your jersey and in front of all your fans.”

North Platte has plenty of depth in the circle with double-digit pitchers on the roster. But, Barner said Montelongo will be relied on as a leader not only to the team, but especially to all of North Platte’s pitchers.

“Tatum’s going to have a lot to do, not only in the circle in game, but mentoring this younger group that’s coming up so they’re ready to play when it’s their time to step in the circle,” Barner said.

Montelongo will also have a strong defense behind her, something Barner also said North Platte will rely on this year. The Bulldogs will also look to replace three seniors that saw significant playing time, which gives other players the opportunity to see the field.

“Every year, you’re looking for the seniors to step up and ride that leadership, so that’s going to be the new change, but we have a lot of returning players,” Barner said. “Really excited going into next year. We made it to the district championship. Really want to make that next step and return to state again.”

One of those players is outfielder Samantha Bales, a senior who missed most of her high school career after tearing her ACL twice.

“For me to get back into softball, it was really mental,” Bales said. “For me, it wasn’t really physical because I knew I could get back into it, but it was a lot of mental because I was afraid I was going to tear it again. Now I know I’ll be able to do it. Confidence is a lot of it to get back to where I was.”

“She’s a great leader. She’s handled the injury with as much dignity and pride as you can,” Barner said. “We’re really excited to have her with the team, and maybe being able to play.”