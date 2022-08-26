Fall Preview: North Platte volleyball returns six seniors, solid core from 'learning curve' year

How do you describe last season for the North Platte volleyball team?

Was it a year of transition? Or frustration? Or maybe a combination of things.

“I think it definitely was a learning curve,” said senior outside hitter Carly Purdy. “We had to figure out how to rebuild the team.”

The Bulldogs, coming off a 7-31 season, hope they have accomplished that and are closer to the group that reached the state tournament two years ago.

Purdy is one of six seniors who return to the squad and part of a solid rotation.

“People thought I was crazy. I brought 12 or 13 girls to our team camp this summer,” Bulldogs coach Clancy Hammond said. “We can seat 14 girls on our bench and we will try to keep those seats filled.

“There are some positions that we can play with a little bit so we definitely need to build that experience in our younger players. We are going to give them those opportunities. There’s competition at every position and it’s good competition. If you don’t have people competing for a spot then you’re in trouble.”

Hammond pointed to senior Kylie Tilford who was moved around to outside and right side hitter before she found her spot as a middle hitter.

“She really wants to play setter,” Hammond said with a smile. “She is someone who has moved around a lot and knows what it means to compete for a spot.”

The Bulldogs have about eight players back who saw extensive playing time last season, and the group will be joined by an influx of varsity newcomers as well.

Hammond said the Bulldogs used a number of different player combinations in a pair of camps in Omaha this summer to find the best on-court chemistry. She said a few sophomores, who have little varsity experience, were in the mix.

“They were pretty green at the beginning of the week and by the last day when we were finishing up at Creighton, they were among our top players,” Hammond said.

Purdy, who has been on the varsity squad since her freshman year, said the veterans have tried to make the younger players feel welcome.

“I know exactly how they feel,” Purdy said. “I have just tried to include them and make them feel like this is their home. Just because they are freshmen doesn’t mean that (the veteran players) are any better than them. We are all playing the same game. I just try and make them feel welcome and help them have fun.”

Hammond said a goal each season is for the players to enjoy their experience.

“Would it be nice to (also) go through and have more wins than losses (in the season)? Absolutely,” Hammond said. “I would like to finish (the regular season) and be able to host a district (tournament) but it’s going to be kind of a tough draw the way our schedule plays out. Just the way the power points work out now, it’s a little more difficult for (the programs) out west to host districts.”

The Bulldogs open play in the Lincoln Northeast tournament and also face perennial state powerhouse Grand Island Northwest in the opening weeks of the schedule.

“We don’t have any ‘easy’ weeks. We don’t have any games off,” Hammond said using air quotes. “Our season from the get-go is high-level volleyball.”