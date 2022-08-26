Fall Preview: St. Pat's cross country eyes success at state in 2022

Every member of the St. Pat’s boys varsity cross country team has a big goal in mind: Leave the state meet with some medals and potentially win the state title.

With every member of last year’s fourth-place team returning this season and top runner Jarrett Miles coming back after a sixth-place finish at state last year, a strong Irish season is a possibility.

“They set some pretty serious goals for themselves,” Irish coach Tim O’Neill said. “They were a little disappointed in the outcome from state last year, so they would like to redeem themselves with that and have a really good showing at state. To do that, they first have to get through district so they’re really focused on doing well at district so they can move on to state. It’s kind of their whole focus right now.”

Miles also enters the season with some momentum after winning the 1,600-meter race at state track and field in May. He’s ready to compete for that top Class D spot this year.

“I’m trying to keep a very open mind about it,” Miles said. “I’m really excited to see how it goes, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, but I definitely want to live up to expectations when it comes down to race time.”

The competition is fierce, though. North Central’s Raden Orton is back after finishing fifth at state last year by about two seconds over Miles. And Wallace’s Trey Robertson, winner of the 2021 3,200-meter race at state track, is running cross country for the first time after playing football throughout his high school career.

“I know his goal is to win,” O’Neill said. “He really wants to win state, he’s got a legitimate shot at that. It will be tough.”

For the rest of the boys team that swept the top spots at district in 2021, all of them are looking to improve upon last season.

Dax and Porter Connick finished 42nd and 43rd, respectively, last season, followed by William Toldstedt in 51st and Andrew Brosius in 59th.

O’Neill said he thinks Porter Connick is in for a good season after seeing all the work he put in in the weight room. He said Connick has been committed and has been keeping up with Jarrett a lot of times over the summer.

“We have the same crew as we had last year, and then we have some pretty darn good freshmen,” O’Neill said. “Some are in the mix. They’re going to have to struggle and really work to keep a varsity spot. It’s nice having that because it means everybody works harder.”

On the girls side, the Irish lost two senior runners from its state lineup, but return their top finisher overall in Braelyn Gifford. She placed 14th at state.

“I’m not sure where we’re going to end up with the girls,” O’Neill said. “We’re kind of looking to see who that third runner is going to be right now for us. Braelyn is really looking good and very strong. Helana Pettit is likely to be the second runner and she’s been working really hard too. I just don’t know where we’re going to be with the third runner yet. It could be any number of kiddos.”

O’Neill said he hopes Gifford could end up in the top 10 at state this year, especially if she can continue to be strong and injury free. He also said Pettit will sneak in for a couple medals throughout the season.

“We don’t have as much depth as we had in the past, but we still have some really solid kids,” O’Neill said.

As for Gifford, she has a couple goals in mind for herself.

“This year, I have a big goal of winning our district and definitely placing higher at state,” she said. “Our team, we lost some really good people last year, so we’re really working to get back up there and make sure we get our whole girls team to state this year.”