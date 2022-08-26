Fall Preview: St. Pat's girls golf program tees off on inaugural season

The main goal for the St. Pat’s girls golf team is pretty simple in the program’s inaugural year.

“We are trying to have as much fun as we can,” Irish coach Kristine Gale said. “We want to build this program to last more than a year or two and want it to be a sport that continues to be offered at St. Pat’s.

“It’s key to not only have interested golfers who want to continue to grow their experience in the game but it’s also important that those players have fun doing it,” she said. “We know that golf can be extremely frustrating and hard to learn. It’s not just something that you pick up right away.”

That’s why Gale not only worked on fundamentals with her six players over the summer, but also held team-bonding experiences and a series of intra-squad competitions.

She said the goal was for the group to “understand what its’s like to have a little adrenaline going and just get comfortable on the golf course.”

“I just want them to feel comfortable (this season),” Gale said. “That they belong on the course, can play their game and have fun.”

Olivia Dimas and Hazie Uerling are St. Pat’s lone senior and freshman, respectively, and there are four sophomores on the roster: Stephanie Budke, Neva White, Natalia Wiezorek and Amanda Galloway.

The four sophomores were all part of the St. Pat’s boys program last spring, which was the foundation for the formation of the girls team.

“The girls were really instrumental in getting the team at St. Pat’s,” Gale said. “They expressed they were interested and would love to see the program offered and they also recruited two other players.

“It’s another activity that girls (at St. Pat’s) can choose in the fall, which is a nice option. There are girls who are not into running (cross country) or don’t play volleyball. It’s good to give them another option,” Gale said. “It also allows them to be competitive in the sport. The four girls who went out for golf last spring, it was great they could be part of the boys team, but it was a real challenge for them. They had to go by the boys rules and also hit from the men’s tees.”

St Pat’s opened the season on Thursday as part of the Kearney Catholic tournament at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. It was the first meet the Irish will compete in this fall, a schedule capped by the district tournament at Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball.

The Irish won’t be the host school for any meets, but will get to play in their hometown as part of the Hershey tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club on Sept. 12.

“I would like to do that in the future,” Gale said of a home meet. “We just didn’t get that organized in the first year.”

As for her season expectations for the Irish?

“Our mentality has really just been to work on our own game and just think shot-by-shot (on the course), Gale said. “We go out and play our first few tournaments we will see where we match up (with other programs) and will have a little better ideal of what we need to work on.”