Fall Preview: St. Pat's philosophy remains the same heading into first year of 8-man

The game is changing for the St. Pat’s football team with the program making the switch to 8-man this year.

But one thing remains unaffected.

“The (program) philosophy is going to stay the same,” Irish coach Kevin Dodson said. “The philosophy for St. Pat’s is we want to be physical. We want to hang our hats on defense, we want to be physical running the ball (on offense) and obviously we want to execute well on special teams.

“Going into (the season) we understand that there is a lot for us to learn in making that move to 8-man, but I can tell you it’s a fast game, it’s a physical game and it’s going to be fun.”

The Irish, who opened the season at Bridgeport on Aug. 19, are coming off an 8-2 season and have won 21 games over the past three years. St. Pat’s had 28 players report on the opening day of camp, which includes a strong nucleus of veterans.

The Irish also entered the season as the No. 1 team in the Class D1 ranking in the Omaha World-Herald’s state prep football poll that was released at the start of the week.

Running back Jackson Roberts is coming off a season in which he rushed for just under 1,500 yards and also had 24 touchdowns. The junior also eclipsed 1,000 yards as a freshman and is part of an athletic squad with fellow senior Will Moats, who has made highlight plays as a wideout, returner and defensive back during his career.

The Irish scored more than 40 points in six games last season and averaged 38.8 points per contest overall.

“We want to take advantage of (team speed),” Dodson said. “You look back to last spring, a lot of these boys were on a state championship track team as sprinters and jumpers. We know we have a nice nucleus to build on with those type of guys.”

Junior Sam Troshynski takes over at quarterback this season and will lead an offense that returns a veteran line with seniors Sam Scholz and Seth Engler, junior Brecken Erickson and sophomore Logan Dodson.

Scholz, who has started at center since his sophomore season, said he wasn’t initially a fan of the move to 8-man football, but like a number of his teammates, the veteran said he has accepted the challenge and is ready to go for the season.

And that includes the high expectations that the team carries as well. The Irish are expected to be a state contender this season with the opportunity to add to the three previous championships in program history — 1984, 1985 and 2004. All came in Class C1.

“We just have to play hard every game and we’ll see what happens,” said Scholz, who also is a defensive tackle.

St. Pat’s schedule includes the renewal of a historic rivalry with Cambridge. The Irish host the Trojans in the home opener on Aug. 26.

“It is going to be a challenging schedule week to week,” Dodson said last week. “We never want to make predictions. Right now all we are concerned about is (Bridgeport).

“One of the things that we also zero in on is how can we make ourselves better (during the season) and what can we do to be successful,” Dodson said. “You have to have that mindset going into the season or things can get away from you pretty quick.”