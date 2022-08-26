Fall Preview: St. Pat's volleyball readies for challenges of move to Class C2

If there was one word to describe the St. Pat’s volleyball team’s upcoming season, change would fit the bill.

Two changes in particular stand out this year. The first is in the starting lineup. The Irish graduated six seniors, four of whom started, which leaves plenty of spots for other players to step in.

The other is in which class St. Pat’s will play in. The Irish are moving up from Class D1 to Class C2, which won’t affect much during the regular season, but it will affect St. Pat’s down the line for subdistrict and potentially district play.

“(Class) C2 for us actually will look pretty good,” St. Pat’s coach Maddie Krebs said. “We have our subdistrict, and we’re in with Sutherland … localish teams, we’re very familiar with Sutherland and Southwest.”

Sutherland is familiar as an SPVA rival. Southwest, South Loup and Southern Valley round out the remaining teams in St. Pat’s subdistrict.

“I think we can manage the other teams in our subdistrict,” Krebs said.

The Irish return two starters from last year’s team in Mae Siegel and Tonja Heirigs. Siegel led the team in kills with 292 and aces with 26, was second in digs with 213 and was third in blocks with 27. Heirigs returns with 212 digs, 33 assists and 25 aces.

St. Pat’s will also have two more seniors with extensive playing time enter the starting lineup.

Halley Childears, who started for the Irish as a sophomore, missed last season with a concussion she suffered during the third day of practice. She returns as a defensive specialist.

Olivia Phillips will take over as a setter similar to Jayla Fleck’s position last season. Phillips played on both JV and varsity last season.

“Losing six seniors (from last year’s team), that opens up a lot of spots and we had another girl transfer,” Krebs said. “I have Jensen Becher coming in as a junior. She’s going to play on the right side for me, I think she’s going to be a force on the block. Cara Roberg is returning as a sophomore. I’ve got a couple more sophomores and juniors stepping in and taking some back row spots.”

Krebs also said she likes how much competition there is at each position because of how deep the bench is. There isn’t just one person at each position, she said, even with players like Siegel. She has players behind her challenging her to get better.

Krebs hopes that will translate to the team’s approach of focusing on each game rather than looking to subdistrict and district play at the end of the season.

“Just going game by game and getting those big wins against teams with big power points,” she said. “I’d like to come out and beat teams who beat us last year and have Irish volleyball be a great serving team and a great passing team.”

In the last week of practice, St. Pat’s first hour of every practice has been hammering passes and serving. Krebs said the Irish are working on the fundamentals.

“The girls have realized how important those two skills are and we can’t just ignore the foundations of volleyball or else when we face other teams we won’t be set up for success,” she said. “We want to execute them during a game.”

She also hopes that leads to good team chemistry.

“These girls all have the same goal,” Krebs said. “They all just want to play together, they want to have fun. I don’t see anyone at practice trying to be an all star. They’re working for each other. They’ve all played together for so long.”