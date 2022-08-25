Fall Preview: Sutherland cross country hopes to return to state

The Sutherland cross country team is hoping to repeat what it did last season and qualify both teams for the state meet.

It’s looking likely for the girls. The Sailors return four girls, all seniors, from last year’s state-qualifying team. The boys, however, will need all three of their runners to step up.

Sutherland coach Patty O’Malley believes both teams can get to state.

“Probably the biggest thing as a coach is you always want kids to work their hardest and make improvements,” O’Malley said. “First few meets for us are workouts, but the hope is we’re improving and we can compete at SPVA and district and qualify some kids for the state meet.”

The girls return all but one runner from last year’s team. Story Rasby, who led the team at state last season, is playing volleyball this year, which allows for some other girls to step up and take her place.

Cydnie Wilson, Anna Peterka, Cloee Petersen and McKenna Bliss will anchor the Sailor girls, and all four ran at the state meet.

O’Malley said a new girl who didn’t go out for cross country last year, Abby McConnell, will round out Sutherland’s main five runners. O’Malley also said a couple of runners are dealing with injuries early in the year.

The boys lost three senior leaders from last year’s team — Jon Peterka, Matthew Bruns and Jackson Sinsel — which leaves plenty of holes for Sutherland’s three runners.

Harmon Johnson will make the jump to the top runner and seek to lead the team back to state.

“He was my fourth runner at districts,” O’Malley said. “He is a senior. He is my strongest runner currently.”

The Sailors will use the first few meets of the year, including the season-opening North Platte Invite on Saturday in Sutherland, to see where the team is at and where Sutherland needs to adjust.

“That’s a tough course,” O’Malley said. “We’ve been on our golf course a couple times this year, but that was in the morning. I look at it as kind of a training day. It will be a good workout for us to see where we’re at and what we need to work on, but it will be a challenge.”

Sutherland’s practices so far have been unusual in that the Sailors have been trying to avoid running too much in the excessive heat the last few weeks.

Sutherland does two workouts in the morning to avoid the heat, where the Sailors focus on shorter, speed-type movements. They do two nights a week after school where they focus on longer running.

“We practice part of the time in the morning,” O’Malley said. “I feel like we get more done in the mornings. Heat is an issue, so we have to pull back on the workouts. Heat has definitely been a factor, I believe."