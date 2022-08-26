Fall Preview: Sutherland football looks to fill holes a year after making playoffs

A 0-3 start to the 2021 season wasn’t ideal for the Sutherland football team.

But the Sailors, on the backs of a strong senior class, won four in a row, reached the Class D1 playoffs and even knocked off Hi-Line in the first round.

Some of those players are now gone, leaving a hole in some of Sutherland’s most important positions that coach Brendan Geier hopes can be filled by some impactful players.

“Our kids have been fortunate to play in the playoffs,” Geier said. “Hopefully over the years this group has learned great effort in practice. The goal has been we don’t talk about wins or the playoffs, we want to play better as the weeks go on and play to our potential as a team.”

Reaching that goal starts with the seniors. Geier said anytime Sutherland talks about impact players or returners, the Sailors refer to their seniors.

“We did lose a lot of seniors, but anytime you deal with high school football, you lose kids due to graduation,” he said. “Fortunately for us, we have kids in that junior and senior class who have played a bit. It will look different this year, but hopefully we play good football on Friday night.”

Trevor Shannon, Jace Smith and Cole Kerner are three kids Geier said will step up and play important roles on the team. Smith in particular is a player who missed time due to injury and is looking to make a splash his senior season.

After the seniors come the juniors. Geier said the Sailors have an all junior offensive line outside of one or two kids, and Sutherland is looking to those players to set the tone up front. Boone Snyder, Kole Walz and Aydan Kaps will lead that unit. Cauy Kohl, a junior, also steps in as the quarterback and a safety this year.

And sophomores Oliver Nutter and Ryker Copeland will see playing time, with Copeland projected to see time on both sides of the ball.

The Sailors will also have a new schedule from last season. Geier said Sutherland will play two teams it has previously played the last two seasons in Perkins County and Hemingford. Every other game — including most of the teams in Sutherland’s district — is new.

St. Pat’s is the newest and could be the most challenging game on the Sailors’ schedule. The Irish dropped from 11-man to eight-man football for the first time this season and returned running back Jackson Roberts and an experienced offensive line.

Perkins County, Sandhills Valley and Maxwell make up the rest of Sutherland’s district.

“The four teams we play within our district are very good football teams and it will definitely be a challenge for us,” Geier said. “I think that the kids will be up to the challenge. We’re going to preach getting better each week, focusing on the process. I think our kids are looking forward to the challenges.”

Sutherland also faces four new opponents on the non-district schedule. The Sailors open with Maywood Hayes Center, then face Hemingford (a game Sutherland won last season due to forfeit) and travel to Bridgeport. Sutherland faces Morrill to close out the non-district schedule.

Geier said he wants to see his team play with great effort and set the tone up front this year, especially with new starters stepping in.

“Playing physical football, whether it’s offensively or defensively setting the tone up front and being physical,” he said.