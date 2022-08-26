Fall Preview: Sutherland volleyball heads into 2022 season with young team

The Sutherland volleyball team is full of unknowns heading into the 2022 fall season.

The Sailors lost eight seniors from last season, then lost an additional starter who would’ve been a senior this year. Sutherland has a lot of holes that need to be filled, and coach Denee’ Elfeldt hopes those unknowns can disappear a few games into the season.

“I am extremely excited because we have a great group of girls, they’re really hard workers, and they’re just all around athletes,” Elfeldt said. “The biggest question is going to be where they are going to fit on the court and how to put them together in the best possible solution for the team.”

The Sailors return Lacey Brunner as the only senior with any varsity experience, which moves her into a leadership position.

Sutherland is also young. The Sailors have 23 girls on the team, and 10 of them are sophomores.

“We’re going to be relying again on some of our youngsters to come in and step up and take some of those roles,” Elfeldt said. “Low on experience, but I think we are really excited for what we have coming.”

That same excitement is shared by Brunner. She said she feels like this group of girls are more connected than in previous years and that the team feels like a family.

“Being a leader, you have to always be positive and always encouraging your teammates so they don’t get down on themselves so they continue to keep growing,” Brunner said.

“I feel like Lacey, she has done a really nice job of that,” Elfeldt added. “It is a tough role to be one of the only returning players with experience, and she has really stepped up this summer and worked hard, and if we can keep that going, she’ll be a great role model for some of the younger girls.”

She also said a team goal is to have a winning record. Last season, the Sailors went 15-16.

Elfeldt said that starts with having some of her young girls step up and help fill the roles left behind by last year’s seniors.

“We lost a lot of leaders last year, so having them step up and take over those roles, I think it will be rather than one or two, we will have a court full of leaders this year,” Elfeldt said. “The personalities and the effort that they put in, this group of girls, they’re not easily intimidated. We’re not going to be the biggest team out there, we’re pretty short, but we are quick, and they have a lot of good court sense. I think that’s really important for us this year.”

Brunner isn’t the only returning player with starting experience. Elfeldt said two sophomores started as freshmen last season. Gracyn Elfeldt was a setter when the Sailors switched to a 5-1 offense. Fallyn Elfeldt played outside hitter in the same offense. Sutherland also had two juniors who were part-time starters when the Sailors played in a 6-2 offense.

“We want to be competitive. We want to grow as a team,” Denee’ Elfeldt said. “I think keeping the attitudes positive and just continuing to grow each game because we are so young. We’re super athletic, so we have great expectations for the team.”