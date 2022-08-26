Fall Preview: Veteran group hopes to continue run of success for Bulldogs girls golf

The Bulldogs not only have a veteran group back, but players who have experience with postseason success.

The North Platte girls golf team — which opened its season with a dual meet against Ogallala on Aug. 18 — returns its entire group, including four seniors who finished 10th in Class A last year and have finished every season of their prep career at the state meet. That includes two years ago when the Bulldogs won the title.

“When you have that (returning) experience, especially in some big events like (state), you can’t help but have high expectations for your season,” Bulldogs coach Matt Kaminski said. “We couldn’t be more excited about this season. We’ve had a run of good players and good leaders and this year is no different.”

Bulldogs senior Karsen Morrison, who finished fifth overall at last year’s state meet, said the goal is to continue the tradition that past North Platte teams have built.

“I think it’s motivation,” she said. “(North Platte) had a great boys team a couple years ago and we’ve had a great girls team for the past four or five years. It’s just (about) keeping it going.”

Kaminski feels confident about that happening this fall. He said the Bulldogs have a group that thrives on competitive golf and the mental game in those situations.

“This game is so mental and we have kids who have played in state tournaments and a lot of summer events,” Kaminski said. “I think they understand that you’re not going to play your best all of the time and (about) bouncing back from tough shots and tough rounds. That (mental game) is a huge part of golf and I think we’ve improved in that area given our experience.”

Senior Kaylee Carlson said she worked on improving not only the physical aspects of her game — particularly the middle part of shots from the fairway — but also the mental aspects, like moving on from a bad shot to the next. She also enters the season with the goal of shooting a round in the mid 80s.

Members of the Bulldogs team remained busy over the summer, including Morrison, who won the finals of the Founders Bracket at the Nebraska Golf Association Women’s Match Play Championships during late July in Kearney.

“You have to not only love the game but almost be passionate about it to be good at it,” Kaminski said. “We have several girls that just grew up playing every day and just love competing.”

The hope is that the Bulldogs are competing deep into the season once again this year.

“We have a lot of seniors this year who have been part of state tournament teams and a state championship team. That kind of experience is priceless,” he said. “Now it’s their turn to be leaders and we are excited to see them do that.

“We feel that we are deep (this season),” Kaminski said. “If everybody kind of incrementally improves just a little bit (during the year), I think we can certainly improve on our performance at state last year.”