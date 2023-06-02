LINCOLN — Farm Credit Services of America and CoBank recently donated $50,000 to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund to support beef cattle producers as they recover from the recent fires.

“FCSAmerica exists to serve agriculture. This mission is especially critical as we work to support Nebraska cattle operators impacted by spring wildfires,” said Mark Jensen, president and CEO of FCSAmerica. “Our donation to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is aimed at helping impacted producers recover as quickly as possible so they can move their operations forward.”

“It is CoBank’s mission to serve and support rural America, including its agricultural producers. Cattlemen and ranchers are stewards of the land, working tirelessly to care for livestock to provide a safe and healthy product,” said Marcus Wilhelm, Central Region President. “Our hearts go out to those affected by the wildfires, and we hope our donation to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief fund will aid in a quicker recovery – allowing producers to get back to their operations and livelihoods.”

Officers of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund stated, “Our strongly held values of community and compassion are what unites us as Nebraskans. The generosity of CoBank and Farm Credit Services of America is appreciated by Nebraska’s cattle producers as we work to recover from recent wildfires. From purchasing supplies to fix fences to replacing lost feed, their donation will have a great impact on cattle producers, and we are thankful for their willingness to step up during challenging times.”

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund will remain activated and accept donations until further notice by leadership of the Disaster Relief Fund.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund may be tax deductible – a receipt will be sent upon deposit of funds. Those donating should consult with their tax advisor for final determination.

Funds will only be distributed to producers who experienced property loss or damage in areas where a fire was reported through the Nebraska Emergency Management Association (NEMA) Watch Center. As of today, disaster declarations have been issued for Jefferson (Rock Creek Fire), Cherry (McCann Fire), Garfield (Lowry Fire), and Custer and Blaine counties (Cooksley Complex Fire). Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for applicants to receive relief. Applications may be submitted from today until further notice. Relief funds will not be distributed until the application period closes.

Individuals who would like to donate either online or by mailing a check, please visit www.nebraskacattlemen.org/disaster-relief-fund.

For any questions, please contact the Nebraska Cattlemen office at 402-475-2333 or email disasterrelief@necattlemen.org