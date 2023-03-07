Fellow students, fans cheer on St. Pat's to state

The North Platte St. Patrick high school seniors get ready to board the bus that will take them to the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The Irish are the defending class D1 state champions and will face Mead in the first game at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The seniors pictured are Kaleb Engler, left, Seth Engler, Andrew Brosius, Will Moats, Zarek Branch and Josh Davies.