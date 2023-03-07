Coach Bill O’Malley smiles and waves as he follows the St. Patrick high school boys basketball team out the school doors to board the bus headed to the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The Irish are the defending class D1 state champions and play at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The North Platte St. Patrick high school boys basketball team gets ready to board the bus that will take them to the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The Irish are the defending class D1 state champions and will face Mead in the first game at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
McDaid Elementary students line the street as the North Platte St. Patrick High School basketball team heads to Lincoln on Tuesday for the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The Irish are the defending class D1 state champions and play at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The North Platte St. Patrick high school seniors get ready to board the bus that will take them to the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The Irish are the defending class D1 state champions and will face Mead in the first game at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The seniors pictured are Kaleb Engler, left, Seth Engler, Andrew Brosius, Will Moats, Zarek Branch and Josh Davies.
They headed off to the game the day prior on Tuesday to the cheers of students and a police escort. They will face Mead in the first game.