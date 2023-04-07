Forty-nine members of Future Farmers of America received Proficiency Awards at the Nebraska FFA state convention on March 29-31 in Lincoln. The award recognizes achievements in Supervised Agricultural Experience projects.
SAE involves entrepreneurial enterprises, employment experiences or research projects, all related to agriculture. FFA students devote a great deal of time outside of class on their projects throughout their time in high school. To be recognized, they must document the time and money they have spent, money they have earned, what they have learned and their goals related to the project area.
The Proficiency Award recognizes the best in each of the SAE programs. Before being considered for the state Proficiency Award, members must win their district and area competitions.
FFA Proficiency Award winners in west central Nebraska and their schools were:
Agricultural education
Taylor Battershaw, Valentine.
Ag mechanics repair and maintenance — placement
Rusty Oxford, Sargent.
Agricultural processing
Katelyn Hetz, Gothenburg.
Diversified horticulture
Melissa Slagle, Sargent.
Forest management and products
Colten Orton, Ainsworth.
Hospitality, restaurant and tourism management
Lauren Ortner, Ainsworth.
Outdoor recreation
Malika Monroe, Valentine.
Vegetable production
Drew Knoerzer, Elwood.