FFA teaches North Platte High School students life skills, regardless of career path

Whether their future lies in the agriculture industry or not, North Platte High School Future Farmers of America club members learn applicable skills.
Tom Moss, senior, FFA president; Maddie Johnson, junior, reporter; and Elleigh Fisher, junior, vice president, participate in the club’s many activities.
“We’re a pretty new chapter,” Moss said. “It’s a really good organization that I’m very happy that we get to be a part of in the classroom now.”
Moss said the club ties the agriculture industry into the high school. On Friday the students celebrated the end of National FFA Week.
“I think it’s very important because as we move to be a bigger and bigger society, I feel like sometimes agriculture gets pushed (aside),” Moss said.
Moss is preparing to study agriculture in college and wants to pursue a career in the ag field. Fisher, on the other hand, is looking at a different world for her future.
“I really don’t want to go into the ag world when I’m finished with high school,” Fisher said. “I actually want to go into the medical field, but being a part of FFA, it’s not all about agriculture.
“I’ve learned so many skills like leadership, communication, adaptability and everything that ties into that. Those things have given me skills that I can use in the medical field.”
Johnson said National FFA Week is similar to Homecoming Spirit Week.
“We dress up every day of the week just to kind of bring some notice to what we are doing,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a few different themes, like today is Blue and Gold, so we’re all in our official dress.”
Moss and Johnson come from agriculture backgrounds.
“I’ve grown up in the ag industry all my life,” Moss said. “I’ve always wondered, what would it be like if we had FFA.”
The chapter at NPHS began in his sophomore year.
“When I heard we were getting one, I was super excited,” Moss said. “Getting to be on that first officer team was a big deal. I know we’ve been growing the past three years and I’m excited to see where it goes after I leave.”
The three officers give credit to Kathleen Craig, agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor, for their positive experience.
“She’s a great teacher and just a great person who will help us out with whatever we need,” Moss said. “She gets out there and makes sure we get everything we need done to get our diplomas, our contest stuff done and just everything past that.”
Fisher said the club participates in contests in November and February and other events throughout the year.
“This fall we had a corn drive,” Fisher said. “We went out to local farmers and we asked for corn donations.”
The club sold the donated corn as a fundraiser, and Fisher said the event “was pretty successful.”
In past years, the club has hosted a Feed the Farmer banquet.
“We haven’t done one yet this year because of COVID, but we’re working on an alternate option,” Fisher said. “We do an end-of-the-year banquet to celebrate all of our accomplishments and awards at the end of the year.”
The club members are preparing to compete in the state contests in April and have qualified in five areas.
“This year we’re going in poultry, horticulture, agronomy, welding and food science,” Fisher said. “That is the most we’ve had as a chapter.”
FFA, Moss said, has been a great help for his future.
“There’s so many projects that we work on, so many contests that we work on that help us,” Moss said. “It’s not only a focus in one area, but you get to see a bunch of different areas.”
He said he thinks that is important for the students.
“I think it’s just helping kids like me out because, hey, I want to go into the ag industry, but what’s the right spot for me,” Moss said. “Going into college, I feel a lot more ready with my decision for the degree I’m going to pursue.”
Johnson said Craig has taught her a lot about how ag could be part of her future.
“Being an ag teacher has really stood out and I really like that idea,” Johnson said. “I’m not positive, I’m just a junior, but that is something I’ve looked into.”
She said Craig helped her realize teaching ag was something she could enjoy.
“I’m really thankful to FFA for showing me that,” Johnson said.
