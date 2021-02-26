FFA teaches North Platte High School students life skills, regardless of career path

“This fall we had a corn drive,” Fisher said. “We went out to local farmers and we asked for corn donations.”

The club sold the donated corn as a fundraiser, and Fisher said the event “was pretty successful.”

In past years, the club has hosted a Feed the Farmer banquet.

“We haven’t done one yet this year because of COVID, but we’re working on an alternate option,” Fisher said. “We do an end-of-the-year banquet to celebrate all of our accomplishments and awards at the end of the year.”

The club members are preparing to compete in the state contests in April and have qualified in five areas.

“This year we’re going in poultry, horticulture, agronomy, welding and food science,” Fisher said. “That is the most we’ve had as a chapter.”

FFA, Moss said, has been a great help for his future.

“There’s so many projects that we work on, so many contests that we work on that help us,” Moss said. “It’s not only a focus in one area, but you get to see a bunch of different areas.”

He said he thinks that is important for the students.