Fire burns 200 acres in North Lincoln County on Sunday

  • Updated
Fire burns 200 acres in North Lincoln County on Sunday

About 200 acres of grassland burned northeast of North Platte near U.S. Highway 83, the North Platte Fire Department said. A barn sustained damage, but firefighters stopped the blaze from reaching several homes.

 Photo courtesy of Christina Browning

A fire in north Lincoln County near U.S. Highway 83 spread from a grove of trees and consumed about 200 acres of grassland on Sunday.

North Platte Assistant Fire Chief Trent Kleinow said the call came in about 1 p.m.

“We had to get help from Stapleton, Hershey and Sutherland,” Kleinow said, “because all of our guys were out on other calls including the fatality car wreck that happened at that same time.”

He said a barn took some minor fire damage. The firefighters were able to keep the fire from reaching several houses in the area, Kleinow said.

“We were able to get vehicles and tankers in strategic places and get it stopped before it got to any of the structures except for the one barn,” Kleinow said.

